Marvin Harrison Jr. sued by Fanatics

Arizona Cardinals rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., the No. 4 overall pick in the draft in April, has yet to play an NFL game, but he has made a few headlines since his selection.

None of it has involved football. It is business.

Reported by ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, Harrison is being sued by Fanatics.

Harrison is being sued for an alleged breach of an alleged contract signed in May 2023.

The suit claims Harrison has both refused to fulfill his contractual obligations and having “publicly asserted” that the deal doesn’t even exist.

Per Weinfuss:

Details of what Harrison’s contract with Fanatics required from the No. 4 pick in the NFL draft were redacted, as were the details of the financial agreement between the two. However, a source told ESPN earlier this month that the deal was for at least $1 million and that the contract was for autographs, signed trading cards, game-worn apparel and other marketing opportunities.

Fanatics claims he was paid in August and October of 2023 and that, since then, that Harrison “rejected or ignored every request” that was made.

Last month, Harrison’s father, Marvin Harrison, allegedly requested a copy of the binding term sheet and then told Fanatics after receiving it that his son does not have a deal with them.

Harrison has been selling signed memorabilia through another site. He does not yet have a licensing deal with the NFLPA, which would allow his jersey to be sold.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire