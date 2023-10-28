Martinsville Cup starting lineup: Martin Truex Jr. claims pole

Martin Truex Jr. will lead the Cup Series field to the green flag at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday afternoon (2 p.m. ET on NBC, post-race on Peacock).

Truex won the pole with a lap of 94.153 mph. This is the eighth pole by a Toyota Racing driver in nine playoff races. This is the first time since Charlotte in 2022 that Toyota Racing has placed five drivers in the top seven.

Ty Gibbs will start second with a lap of 94.115 mph. Chase Briscoe will line up third with a lap of 94.106 mph. Denny Hamlin (94.055 mph) and Kyle Larson (93.854 mph) will round out the top five.

Bubba Wallace (93.784 mph), Christopher Bell (93.705 mph), Kevin Harvick (93.548 mph), Ryan Preece (93.548 mph) and Brad Keselowski (93.423 mph) round out the top 10.

Ryan Blaney in 11th (93.873 mph), William Byron in 16th (93.460 mph), Chris Buescher in 18th (93.400 mph) and Tyler Reddick in 19th (93.341 mph) are the playoff drivers starting outside of the top 10.

Reddick completed his first lap of qualifying but spun on his second. He was able to keep the No. 45 out of the wall. This delayed the start of Byron’s qualifying effort.

The green flag for Sunday’s race is scheduled to wave at 2:07 p.m. ET on NBC. Pre-race coverage starts at 2 p.m. ET on NBC. Post-race show is on Peacock.

