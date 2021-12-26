Martha Earnhardt, racing family matriarch, dies at 91
Martha Earnhardt, matriarch of the famed racing family, has died. She was 91.
Kelley Earnhardt Miller and Dale Earnhardt Jr., two of her grandchildren, confirmed her Christmas Day passing in a statement released Sunday morning.
Martha Earnhardt was married to Ralph Earnhardt from 1947 until his death in 1973 at age 45. The couple had five children — daughters Kaye and Kathy and sons Dale, Randy and Danny. Dale Earnhardt followed his father‘s legacy as a driver to become one of just three seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champions. Danny Earnhardt died earlier this month, aged 66 on Dec. 11.
