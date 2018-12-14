Martavis Bryant suspended indefinitely by NFL after violating terms of his reinstatement

The NFL indefinitely suspended Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

Bryant was suspended after reportedly violating the terms of his reinstatement, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rumors of a possible suspension for Bryant swirled for months. In June, some around the team were concerned Bryant would receive another suspension from the league, according to Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

It is the third time in his career the 26-year-old Bryant has been suspended by the league. He missed all of 2016 due to a suspension.

Martavis Bryant has been suspended indefinitely by the NFL. (AP)

Bryant spent the first couple seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was traded to the Raiders for a third-round pick.

In eight games with Oakland, Bryant caught 19 passes for 266 yards and no touchdowns. He was placed on injured reserve Wednesday due to a knee injury.

