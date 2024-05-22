Marquez Valdes-Scantling wants to get Josh Allen a Super Bowl and an MVP

Adjusting to catching passes from Bills quarterback Josh Allen might be tough for some receivers, but Marquez Valdes-Scantling said it hasn't been a big deal for him.

Valdes-Scantling played for the Packers and Chiefs before signing with the Bills this offseason and he said on Tuesday that catching Allen's passes is "not any different" than what he experienced playing with Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes. Both of those quarterbacks won MVPs while Valdes-Scantling was one of their targets and the Chiefs won a pair of Super Bowls, which has helped the wideout set some goals for his time with Allen.

“It’s been a blessing,” Valdes-Scantling said, via Tim Graham of TheAthletic.com. “I’ve had great opportunities, winning two Super Bowls and being a part of those teams in Green Bay, watching Aaron win MVPs. Hopefully, I can just keep bringing over good stuff. Hopefully, we can get Josh a Super Bowl and an MVP this year.”

The Bills haven't been able to get past Mahomes and the Chiefs during their run with Allen, so they'll welcome anything Valdes-Scantling can do to help them get over the hump this time around.