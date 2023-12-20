Live: Marquette at Providence: Golden Eagles starter will sit out game

The seventh-ranked Marquette men's basketball team (9-2) opens its Big East schedue at Providence (9-2) on Tuesday night at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

Stevie Mitchell misses third straight game

MU starting guard Stevie Mitchell will miss his third straight game with a hamstring injury.

Mitchell started the first nine games of the season. Chase Ross has replaced Mitchell in the lineup.

Tyler Kolek, Marquette looking to end skid in Providence

The Golden Eagles have not won in Providence since 2019, dropping four straight games.

Tyler Kolek has been around for two of those losses, and the Rhode Island native is hoping for a victory in what could be his last game in his home state.

