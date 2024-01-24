Marlon Humphrey returns to practice with limited work

Ravens starting cornerback Marlon Humphrey returned to practice Wednesday, his first practice since injuring his calf in a Dec. 31 game against the Dolphins. He was limited.

"I promise you, if Marlon can go, he will," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday, via Clifton Brown of the team website. "I think you'll see it as the week goes on based on how much he practices. You'll probably get a pretty good feel for it. I'm very hopeful and we'll just have to see what happens."

Ronald Darby has started in place of the three-time Pro Bowler and has played well.

Tight end Mark Andrews (ankle) was a full participant Wednesday after logging two full practices last week. The Ravens did not elevate him from injured reserve before the divisional round game, but he appears headed toward a return this week.

"That's my bread and butter – big bro," quarterback Lamar Jackson said. "We've got all these guys that stepped up. But with Mark and the caliber of player he is and what he brings to the table for us, it would definitely mean a lot for us."

Inside linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder) returned to practice on a limited basis after missing Saturday's game.

Guard Kevin Zeitler got a rest day. Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee) was limited, and wide receiver Tylan Wallace (knee) remained out.