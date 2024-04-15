Marlins’ Jake Burger going on injured list. Plus Edward Cabrera to make season debut

The Miami Marlins will be placing third baseman Jake Burger on the 10-day injured list ahead of their series opener against the San Francisco Giants on Monday with a left oblique injury.

Burger was replaced in the top of the fourth inning of the Marlins’ 9-7 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Sunday due to the injury, which he initially felt on his first swing against Braves right-hander Charlie Morton and then again while running down the line on his groundout in that first-inning at-bat. He felt the discomfort again when he ranged to his right to field a grounder and attempt a cross-body throw to first base in the third inning.

This is the second consecutive season Burger has landed on the injured list with an oblique injury. He went on the IL on May 4 with the White Sox due to the injury.

Burger on Sunday said the injury last year and this one are “very similar.”

“It’s similar location, similar feeling,” Burger said. “That one was a pretty quick turnaround, so I’m hopeful that this will bring the same.”

Burger leads the Marlins in with 15 RBI, which was tied for the seventh-most in MLB entering Monday. He is also tied for the team lead in home runs (three) and is fourth in runs scored (nine).

With Burger out, the Marlins are calling up infielder Otto Lopez from the Triple A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Lopez, who the Marlins claimed off waivers from the Giants on April 4, has hit .485 (16 for 33) with a 1.316 OPS, four doubles, two home runs, six RBI and six runs scored through his first nine games with Jacksonville. He has primarily played the middle infield.

Edward Cabrera to make season debut

The Marlins on Monday also plan to activate right-handed pitcher Edward Cabrera from the 15-day injured list to start their series opener against the Giants.

A corresponding move need to be made to get Cabrera on the active roster.

Cabrera, who has been dealing with a right shoulder impingement since spring training, was originally scheduled to make one more rehab start on Wednesday, but is being thrust back to the big-leagues instead to fill in for A.J. Puk, whose start is being pushed back due to illness. Puk will now pitch Wednesday. Ryan Weathers remains in line to start on Tuesday.

Cabrera made three rehab starts with Triple A Jacksonville already, pitching to a 0.71 ERA over 12 2/3 innings with 12 strikeouts against nine walks. He had command issues in his first two outings, walking seven batters in seven innings, but put together his most promising outing on Wednesday when he struck out nine and walked just one over 5 2/3 innings.

Cabrera last season pitched to a 4.24 ERA with 118 strikeouts and 66 walks in 99 2/3 innings over 22 games (20 starts). He missed a month early in the season due to a right shoulder issue and was also demoted to Triple A amid Miami’s playoff push due to command issues.