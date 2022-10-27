Three key offensive players for the Ravens are expected to play in Thursday night’s game against the Buccaneers after being listed as questionable on their final injury report of the week.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that tight end Mark Andrews (knee), wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot), and running back Gus Edwards (knee) are all set to be in the lineup in Tampa. The team did not elevate any players from the practice squad at those positions, which is a good sign for all three players.

The Ravens did promote linebacker Devon Kennard and defensive tackle Isaiah Mack.

The Ravens also listed linebacker Josh Bynes (quad), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (hamstring), cornerback Marcus Peters (quad), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), and cornerback Brandon Stephens (oblique) as questionable. Defensive end Calais Campbell (illness) is the only Ravens player ruled out.

Mark Andrews, Rashod Bateman, Gus Edwards are expected to play for Ravens originally appeared on Pro Football Talk