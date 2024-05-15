Marines' 'mission accomplished' at victorious Salty Sandbagger tourney

ALBANY — The United States Marine Corps — the few, the proud, the ... best on southwest Georgia golf courses?

Marines at Marine Corps Logistics Base — Albany regained possession of their beloved Salty Sandbagger Golf Tournament trophy at Doublegate Country Club during the recent edition of the tournament.

Since 1975, in the spirit of community engagement, friendly competition and goodwill, the biannual tournament is organized by the military affairs committee of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce.

The tournament is held in the fall and spring each year and rotates among the golf courses in the local area.

After surrendering possession of the coveted tournament trophy during the last Salty Sandbagger, Marines at the base came out with one goal in mind: returning the trophy to its rightful locale. To that end, the Marines left Doublegate with a hearty “mission accomplished.”