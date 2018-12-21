Mariners overhaul continues with trade for Brewers outfielder Domingo Santana

The Seattle Mariners rarely go a week without making a trade. This week will be no different as Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Passan is reporting the Mariners have acquired outfielder Domingo Santana from the Milwaukee Brewers.

Outfielder Domingo Santana is headed to Seattle from Milwaukee in a trade, sources familiar with the deal tell Yahoo Sports. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 21, 2018

Scroll to continue with content Ad





Corey Brock of The Athletics says Milwaukee will receive outfielder Ben Gamel and right-handed pitcher Noah Zavolas.

The trade is already the seventh this offseason by Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto. A total of 33 players have been involved. His last trade remarkably came from his hospital bed in Las Vegas during the winter meetings.

The Santana addition continues Seattle’s trend of replacing an aging and disappointing roster with younger and higher upside talent. The 26-year-old outfielder had a disappointing 2018 season himself, hitting just .265/.328/.412 with only five homers and 20 RBIs in limited playing time. But he flashed immense power in 2017, hitting 30 homers for Milwaukee.

Seattle Mariners acquire outfielder Domingo Santana from the Milwaukee Brewers to continue rebuilding effort. (AP)

After adding Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain last winter, the Brewers had no incentive to squeeze Santana into their lineup. Some expected Santana to be traded during the season.

Seattle feels like an ideal fit for Santana. Plenty of playing time should be available, and the rest of the baseball world should finally see what Santana is truly capable of.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Story continues

• Passan: A’s trade for Jurickson Profar

• Is LeBron guilty of tampering after talking about Anthony Davis?

• Sohi: Mavs’ Luka Doncic didn’t take long to get NBA’s attention

• Urban Meyer’s new gig: teaching character and leadership

