Marcus Paige officially joins UNC basketball staff

Former North Carolina star Marcus Paige is officially back in Chapel Hill as a member of the Tar Heels’ coaching staff. After a report surfaced that Paige would be hired onto the staff under Hubert Davis, the program made it official on Friday.

Paige has been hired as Director of Team and Player Development beginning this season. He makes his return to the program after playing professional basketball for the past seven seasons.

The former guard released a statement via GoHeels.com about being added to Davis’s staff:

“I am thankful and honored to be a part of UNC Basketball with Coach Davis and his staff,” says Paige. “I’ve always wanted the opportunity to make the same positive impact on players that my former coaches, including Coach Williams and Coach Davis, made on me. Basketball has taken me around the world, and Taylor and I couldn’t be happier than to take this next step here with my Carolina family.”

A five-star guard out of Iowa, Paige committed to North Carolina and played four seasons there from 2012-2016. He helped lead the Tar Heels to the title game in 2016 and hit one of the more iconic shots to tie the game late against Villanova.

He left the program with 1,844 points which is 11th all-time and 299 made three-pointers, the most in program history.

