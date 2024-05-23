Marcus Mariota discusses what attracted him to the Commanders

Marcus Mariota is now training for his fifth NFL team.

Mariota, the second overall selection of the 2015 NFL draft, spoke with the media, Wednesday after the Commanders OTA workout.

Immediately, he was asked not about himself but Jayden Daniels, the second overall selection of the 2024 NFL Draft. “He looks good,” began Mariota. “I think he really moves well and throws the ball well. For a young guy that comes in, he seems to really like to command the offense, and I think that is really important.”

I think it is important to stand in front of these guys, especially older players, nail it, and say, “I got this, I got it figured out,” added Mariota.

He transitioned to saying that it is important for each quarterback to be competitive, which will strengthen the quarterback room as a unit.

Mariota worked under Brian Johnson in 2023, then on the Eagles staff. “Oh, he is awesome,” said the former Oregon Duck quarterback. He had spoken of checking his ego at the door years ago.

When asked about it in a follow-up, Mariota replied, “I think this game humbles you. I was humbled very early on in my career in Tennessee (Titans).

“I love ball; I love being around it. So, regardless of what my situation entails, I put a smile on my face, and I just love coming to work.”

Commanders’ offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury is known for running the “Air Raid” offense in the past. However, Mariota, when asked about the offense, quickly denied the label. “I don’t think you can put labels on it. I think that is a beautiful thing. I wouldn’t want to limit what it looks like.”

Many have voiced things are upbeat in Ashburn this offseason. “There’s a lot of factors that led to me coming here,” explained Mariota. “To be part of a new regime, a new owner, a new staff, new players. It’s a great opportunity to set the trajectory for a franchise. That opportunity itself was something I was excited to be a part of.”

Whether it be the Titans, Raiders, Falcons, Eagles, or now Commanders. Mariota seems to understand you only get so many opportunities in the NFL, and he really seems to want to enjoy this one, and make the most of it.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire