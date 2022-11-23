Marcus Jones wins AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, joining notable Patriots rookies

Marcus Jones joins notable group of Pats rookies with special teams award originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Marcus Jones saved the New England Patriots on Sunday, and the NFL is recognizing him for his efforts.

The Patriots rookie was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday after his 84-yard punt return for a touchdown with less than a minute remaining lifted New England a 10-3 win over the division rival New York Jets.

Jones' heroic play was the first punt return for a touchdown in the NFL this season, and the second-latest punt return TD in a game since the 1970 NFL merger, trailing only DeSean Jackson's walk-off punt return for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2010.

A Patriots player has now won Special Teams Player of the Week in both of New England's matchups with the Jets this season, as kicker Nick Folk took home the honors in Week 8 after drilling five field goals in the team's 22-17 victory in New York.

Jones is just the fourth rookie in Patriots history to earn this honor, joining punter Jake Bailey (twice in 2019), running back/return man Laurence Maroney (2006) and wide receiver/return man Bethel Johnson (2003). Maroney racked up 100 yards on two kick returns to win his award, while Johnson amassed 192 yards and a touchdown on five kick returns to win his.

The Patriots clearly have another promising return man in Jones, their third-round pick out of Houston who now ranks second in the NFL in punt return yards (283) and third in average (16.6 yards per return) through 10 games.