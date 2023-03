March Madness: Women's conference tournaments schedule, brackets, how to watch, times

March Madness is officially here. Women's college basketball conference tournaments begin in earnest Wednesday with four of the six major leagues tipping off, setting up for Championship Sunday with a quadruple-header of title games from the ACC, SEC, Big Ten and Pac-12. The conference tournaments determine automatic qualifiers for the NCAA tournament, which begins March 15-16 with the First Four games. Selection Sunday is March 12.

Here is everything you need to know about the big six conference tournaments — ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Big East, SEC and Pac-12 — and early info for the NCAA tournament. Follow Yahoo Sports for complete coverage throughout March and April, and play Women's Tourney Pick'Em during March Madness.

ACC tournament

Where: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina

When: Wednesday-Sunday

Seeding: No. 1 Notre Dame, No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Virginia Tech, No. 4 Louisville, No. 5 Florida State, No. 6 Miami, No. 7 North Carolina, No. 8 NC State, No. 9 Syracuse, No. 10 Clemson, No. 11 Boston College, No. 12 Wake Forest, No. 13 Virginia, No. 14 Georgia Tech, No. 15 Pitt

[ ACC bracket ]

Players to watch: Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley, Florida State's Ta'Niya Latson, Duke's Celeste Taylor, Florida State's Makayla Timpson, Louisville's Hailey Van Lith, Notre Dame's Olivia Miles, North Carolina's Deja Kelly, NC State's Diamond Johnson

TV: ACC Network from the first round through the semifinals; championship game on ESPN, 1 p.m. ET Sunday

Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley shoots against Syracuse on Feb. 2, 2023 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Ryan Hunt/Getty Images)

Big Ten tournament

Where: Target Center, Minneapolis

When: Wednesday-Sunday

Seeding: No. 1 Indiana, No. 2 Iowa, No. 3 Maryland, No. 4 Ohio State, No. 5 Michigan, No. 6 Illinois, No. 7 Purdue, No. 8 Nebraska, No. 9 Michigan State, No. 10 Wisconsin, No. 11 Rutgers, No. 12 Minnesota, No. 13 Penn State, No. 14 Northwestern

[ Big Ten bracket ]

Players to watch: Iowa's Caitlin Clark, Ohio State's Cotie McMahon, Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes, Maryland's Diamond Miller, Illinois' Makira Cook, Iowa's Monika Czinano, Michigan's Leigha Brown

Story continues

TV: Big Ten Network from the first round through the semifinals; championship game on ESPN, 5 p.m. ET Sunday

Iowa's Caitlin Clark handles the ball against Maryland on Feb. 21, 2023, in College Park, Maryland. (G Fiume/Getty Images)

Big 12 tournament

Where: Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City

When: March 9-12

Seeding: TBD

[ Big 12 bracket ]

Players to watch: Texas' Rori Harmon, Kansas State's Serena Sundell, Baylor's Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, Iowa State's Ashley Joens, Oklahoma's Madi Williams, Kansas' Taiyanna Jackson, Kansas State's Gabby Gregory

TV: Big 12 Now from the first round through the semifinals with two quarterfinals games on ESPNU; championship game on ESPN2, 2 p.m. ET March 12

Texas' Rori Harmon calls a play against Stanford during the 2022 NCAA tournament on March 27, 2022, in Spokane, Washington. (Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Big East tournament

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut

When: Friday-Monday

Seeding: No. 1 UConn, No. 2 Villanova, No. 3 Creighton, No. 4 St. John's, No. 5 Marquette, No. 6 Seton Hall, No. 7 DePaul, No. 8 Butler, No. 9 Georgetown, No. 10 Providence, No. 11 Xavier

[ Big East bracket ]

Players to watch: Villanova's Maddy Siegrist, UConn's Lou Lopez Sénéchal, DePaul's Aneesah Morrow, UConn's Aaliyah Edwards, UConn's Azzi Fudd, Seton Hall’s Lauren Park-Lane, Georgetown's Kennedy Fauntleroy, Marquette's Emily La Chapell

TV: Quarterfinals on FS1 and FS2; semifinals on FS1; championship game on FS1, 7 p.m. ET Monday

Villanova forward Maddy Siegrist in action against UConn on Feb. 18, 2023, in Villanova, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

SEC tournament

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, South Carolina

When: Wednesday-Sunday

Seeding: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Tennessee, No. 4 Ole Miss, No. 5 Mississippi State, No. 6 Alabama, No. 7 Georgia, No. 8 Arkansas, No. 9 Missouri, No. 10 Auburn, No. 11 Florida, No. 12 Vanderbilt, No. 13 Texas A&M, No. 14 Kentucky

[ SEC bracket ]

Players to watch: South Carolina's Aliyah Boston, LSU's Angel Reese, LSU's Flau'jae Johnson, South Carolina's Zia Cooke, Alabama's Brittany Davis, Ole Miss' Angel Baker, Tennessee's Jordan Horston, Tennessee's Rickea Jackson, Georgia's Diamond Battles

TV: SEC Network from the first round through the quarterfinals; semifinals on ESPU; championship game on ESPN, 3 p.m. ET Sunday

LSU's Angel Reese looks on during their game against South Carolina on Feb. 12, 2023 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Lance King/Getty Images)

Pac-12 tournament

Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas

When: Wednesday-Sunday

Seeding: No. 1 Stanford, No. 2 Utah, No. 3 Colorado, No. 4 Arizona, No. 5 UCLA, No. 6 USC, No. 7 Washington State, No. 8 Washington, No. 9 Oregon, No. 10 Cal, No. 11 Oregon State, No. 12 ASU

[ Pac-12 bracket ]

Players to watch: Utah's Alissa Pili, Stanford's Cameron Brink, USC's Destiny Littleton, Arizona's Cate Reese, Stanford's Haley Jones, Stanford's Hannah Jump, Washington's Haley Van Dyke, UCLA's Charisma Osborne, Oregon State's Raegan Beers, Utah's Gianna Kneepkens, UCLA's Kiki Rice

TV: Pac-12 Networks from the first round through the semifinals; championship game on ESPN2, 5 p.m. ET Sunday

Utah forward Alissa Pili cuts a piece of the net down as co-champions of the Pac-12 on Feb. 25, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rob Gray)

NCAA tournament

Selection Sunday: March 12, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

First Four: March 15-16, at campus sites of top 16 seeds (ESPN networks)

First round: March 17-18, at campus sites of top 16 seeds (ESPN networks)

Second round: March 19-20, at campus sites of top 16 seeds (ESPN networks)

Sweet 16: March 24-25, at Greenville, South Carolina (Bon Secours Wellness Arena) and Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena) (ESPN networks)

Elite Eight: March 26-27, at Greenville, South Carolina (Bon Secours Wellness Arena) and Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena) (ESPN networks)

Final Four: March 31, 7 p.m. ET and 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN), at Dallas (American Airlines Center)

National championship: April 2, 3 p.m. ET (ABC), at Dallas (American Airlines Center)

NCAA selection committee in-season rankings (Feb. 22)

1. South Carolina (No. 1 seed, Greenville Region)

2. Indiana (No. 1 seed, Greenville Region)

3. Stanford (No. 1 seed, Seattle Region)

4. Utah (No. 1 seed, Seattle Region)

5. LSU

6. Maryland

7. UConn

8. Virginia Tech

9. Iowa

10. Notre Dame

11. Duke

12. Ohio State

13. Texas

14. Villanova

15. Arizona

16. Michigan

Conference tournament daily schedule

Wednesday, March 1

ACC first round at Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina

No. 12 Wake Forest vs. No. 13 Virginia, 1 p.m. ET (ACCN)

No. 10 Clemson vs. No. 15 Pitt, 3:30 p.m. ET (ACCN)

No. 11 Boston College vs. No. 14 Georgia Tech, 6:30 p.m. ET (ACCN)

Big Ten first round at Target Center, Minneapolis

No. 13 Penn State vs. No. 12 Minnesota, 2 p.m. ET (BTN)

No. 14 Northwestern vs. No. 11 Rutgers, 4:30 p.m. ET (BTN)

SEC first round at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, South Carolina

No. 13 Texas A&M vs. No. 12 Vanderbilt, 11 a.m. ET (SEC Network)

No. 14 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Florida, approximately 1:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

Pac-12 first round at Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas

No. 12 ASU vs. No. 5 UCLA, 3 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Networks)

No. 9 Oregon vs. No. 8 Washington, 5:30 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Networks)

No. 10 Cal vs. No. 7 Washington State, 9 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Networks)

No. 11 Oregon State vs. No. 6 USC, 11:30 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Networks)

Thursday, March 2

ACC second round at Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina

No. 5 Florida State vs. Wake Forest/Virginia winner, 11 a.m. ET (ACCN)

No. 8 NC State vs. No. 9 Syracuse, 2 p.m. ET (ACCN)

No. 7 North Carolina vs. Clemson/Pitt winner, 6 p.m. ET (ACCN)

No. 6 Miami vs. Boston College/Georgia Tech winner, 8 p.m. ET (ACCN)

Big Ten second round at Target Center, Minneapolis

No. 9 Michigan State vs. No. 8 Nebraska, 12:30 p.m. ET (BTN)

No. 5 Michigan vs. Penn State/Minnesota winner, approximately 3 p.m. ET (BTN)

No. 10 Wisconsin vs. No. 7 Purdue, 6:30 p.m. ET (BTN)

No. 6 Illinois vs. Northwestern/Rutgers winner, approximately 9 p.m. ET (BTN)

SEC second round at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, South Carolina

No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Missouri, noon ET (SEC Network)

No. 5 Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M/Vanderbilt winner, approximately 2:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

No. 7 Georgia vs. No. 10 Auburn, 6 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

No. 6 Alabama vs. Kentucky/Florida winner, approximately 8:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

Pac-12 quarterfinals at Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas

No. 4 Arizona vs. ASU/UCLA winner, 3 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Networks)

No. 1 Stanford vs. Oregon/Washington winner, 5:30 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Networks)

No. 2 Utah vs. Cal/Washington State winner, 9 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Networks)

No. 3 Colorado vs. Oregon State/USC winner, 11:30 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Networks)

Friday, March 3

Big East first round at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut

No. 8 Butler vs. No. 9 Georgetown, 11 a.m. ET

No. 7 DePaul vs. No. 10 Providence, 1:30 p.m. ET

No. 6 Seton Hall vs. No. 11 Xavier, 4 p.m. ET

ACC quarterfinals at Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina

No. 4 Louisville vs. TBD, 11 a.m. ET (ACCN)

No. 1 Notre Dame vs. TBD, 2 p.m. ET (ACCN)

No. 2 Duke vs. TBD, 6 p.m. ET (ACCN)

No. 3 Virginia Tech, 8 p.m. ET (ACCN)

Big Ten quarterfinals at Target Center, Minneapolis

No. 1 Indiana vs. Michigan State/Nebraska winner, 12:30 p.m. ET (BTN)

No. 4 Ohio State vs. TBD, approximately 3 p.m. ET (BTN)

No. 2 Iowa vs. Wisconsin/Purdue winner, 6:30 p.m. ET (BTN)

No. 3 Maryland vs. TBD, approximately 9 p.m. ET (BTN)

SEC quarterfinals at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, South Carolina

No. 1 South Carolina vs. Arkansas/Missouri winner, noon ET (SEC Network)

No. 4 Ole Miss vs. TBD, approximately 2:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

No. 2 LSU vs. Georgia/Auburn winner, 6 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

No. 3 Tennessee vs. TBD, approximately 8:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

Pac-12 semifinals at Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, 9 p.m. ET and 11:30 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Networks)

Saturday, March 4

Big East quarterfinals at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut

No. 1 UConn vs. Butler/Georgetown winner, noon ET (FS1)

No. 4 St. John's vs. No. 5 Marquette, 2:30 p.m. ET (FS2)

No. 2 Villanova vs. DePaul/Providence winner, 7 p.m. ET (FS2)

No. 3 Creighton vs. Seton Hall/Xavier winner, 9:30 p.m. ET (FS2)

ACC semifinals at Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina, noon ET and 2:30 p.m. ET (ACCN)

Big Ten semifinals at Target Center, Minneapolis, 2:30 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. ET (BTN)

SEC semifinals at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, South Carolina, 4:30 p.m. ET and approximately 7 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Sunday, March 5

Championship Sunday

ACC championship at Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)

SEC championship at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, South Carolina, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Big Ten championship at Target Center, Minneapolis, 5 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Pac-12 championship in Las Vegas, Michelob ULTRA Arena, 5 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Big East semifinals at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut, 3 p.m. ET and 5:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Monday, March 6

Big East championship at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut, 7 p.m. ET (FS1)

Thursday, March 9

Big 12 first round at Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City

No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed, 6 p.m. ET (Big 12 Now)

No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed, 8:30 p.m. ET (Big 12 Now)

Friday, March 10

Big 12 quarterfinals at Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City

No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed, noon ET (ESPNU)

No. 1 seed vs. TBD, 2:30 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

No. 2 seed vs. TBD, 6 p.m. ET (Big 12 Now)

No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed, 8:30 p.m. ET (Big 12 Now)

Saturday, March 11

Big 12 semifinals at Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City, 1 p.m. ET and 3:30 p.m. ET (Big 12 Now)

Sunday, March 12

Big 12 championship at Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

1. South Carolina (29-0)

2. Indiana (26-2)

3. Utah (25-3)

4. LSU (27-1)

5. Maryland (24-5)

6. Stanford (27-4)

7. Iowa (23-6)

8. Virginia Tech (24-4)

9. UConn (25-5)

10. Notre Dame (24-4)

11. Villanova (25-5)

12. Texas (22-7)

13. Duke (24-5)

14. Ohio State (23-6)

15. Gonzaga (27-3)

16. Oklahoma (22-5)

17. Michigan (21-8)

18. North Carolina (20-9)

19. UCLA (22-8)

20. Colorado (22-7)

21. Arizona (21-8)

22. UNLV (27-2)

23. Iowa State (18-8)

24. Middle Tennessee (23-4)

25. South Florida (25-5)