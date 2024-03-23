March Madness schedule today: TV channels, scores for Saturday's NCAA Tournament second round games

Then there were 32 teams left in March Madness.

The second round of the NCAA Tournament gets underway with a schedule of games that features a handful of teams that lived up to the name of the tournament in their round one games on Thursday.

MORE: Watch select NCAA Tournament games live with Sling TV

The day gets underway with 2 seed Arizona taking on the Atlantic 10's 7 seed Dayton at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City at 11:45 a.m. CT. Then college basketball blue bloods 4 seed Kansas and 5 seed Gonzaga will go at it at 2:15 p.m. in Utah.

But perhaps the biggest — and most surprising — game of the day will be taking place in Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena as 14 seed Oakland, who took down Kentucky in the first round, faces off against 11 seed N.C. State, who has not lost a game in nearly two weeks. A game featuring Jack Gohlke and DJ Burns will surely make for some enjoyable television.

In addition to NC State, two other 11-seed teams — Duquesne and Oregon — won on Thursday to punch their tickets to the second round marking just the second time in NCAA Tournament history that three 11 seeds won on the same day. The Dukes will look to continue their Cinderella run against 3 seed Illinois with LeBron James supporting them.

And as for the nightcap, two former coaches will take on their former squads. First, it will be Rick Barnes taking on his former squad Texas as 2 seed Tennessee faces the 7-seeded Longhorns at 7 p.m. CT in Charlotte, North Carolina. Then it will be Dana Altman going head-to-head with Creighton as 11 seed Oregon looks to knock off the 3-seeded Bluejays to return to the Sweet 16 at 8:40 p.m. CT.

Here's what you need to know about Saturday's second round games of the NCAA Tournament:

REQUIRED READING: March Madness schedule 2024: Day-by-day TV channels, streams to watch NCAA Tournament games

March Madness schedule today

The second round of the NCAA Tournament begins on Saturday, March 23 when 2 seed Arizona takes on 7 seed Dayton in Salt Lake City at 11:45 a.m. CT. Day one of round two will conclude with Dana Altman taking on his former program 3 seed Creighton as 11 seed Oregon will square off with the Bluejays at 8:40 p.m. CT in Pittsburgh.

Here's the fulls late of games for Saturday's second round of the NCAA Tournament:

All times are in Central

How to watch March Madness games

TV channels: CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV

Stream: March Madness Live App | Sling TV | Fubo (free trial)

Saturday's slate of NCAA Tournament games will appear across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV, with CBS broadcasting four of the eight games.

There are also three streaming options to watch Saturday's second round games. The first one is the free March Madness Live App, which is where every NCAA Tournament game will be on. The other is Sling TV, which is where you can watch select NCAA Tournament games that appear on TBS, TNT and truTV. And as for the last one, it is Fubo, which carries CBS and offers a free trial to select viewers.

NCAA Tournament scores, results for Saturday's second round games

This section will be updated as games become finalized

(2) Arizona vs. (7) Dayton

(4) Kansas vs. (5) Gonzaga

(1) North Carolina vs. (9) Michigan State

(2) Iowa State vs. (7) Washington

(11) NC State vs. (14) Oakland

(2) Tennessee vs. (7) Texas

(3) Illinois vs. (11) Duquesne

(3) Creighton vs. (11) Oregon

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: March Madness schedule today: Time, TV channel, scores for Saturday's games