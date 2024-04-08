March Madness Men’s Final Livestream: How to Watch Purdue vs. UConn Live Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The NCAA men’s basketball national championship game is finally here, capping off an action-packed March Madness season. No. 1 seeds Connecticut and Purdue square off in Glendale, Arizona tonight at 9:20 p.m ET. It’s a rare top matchup that features two of the biggest names in the league, Zach Edey and Donovan Clingan.

How to Watch UConn vs. Purdue: TV, Streaming

If you want to watch UConn vs. Purdue on TV, the March Madness final will broadcast on TBS, but those without cable can stream the game live online through a variety of live TV streamers such as DirecTV Stream, Sling, Fubo TV and Hulu + Live TV.

DirecTV Stream includes a live TBS feed as part of it’s channel lineup, and their current deal includes a five-day free trial that you can use to livestream UConn vs. Purdue online free.

Fubo, meantime, offers a 7-day free trial to let you watch the March Madness final online free. Fubo’s free trial includes DVR so you can record the championship game to watch a UConn vs. Purdue reply back on-demand.

UConn vs. Purdue Tickets

For Arizona locals and fans in attendance, there’s still time to buy tickets to see the NCAA Championship games in person. The best way to buy tickets to Purdue vs. UConn is through resale sites such as Stubhub, Vivid Seats and SeatGeek. On VividSeats, you can use the code VAR2024 at check out to save $20 off your purchase. Vivid Seats is also running a rewards program perk where you can buy ten tickets and get your eleventh ticket free.

Connecticut is one win away from back-to-back national championships, and their sixth national title in total. If they win, they’ll be the first repeat national champion since Florida in 2006-07. Meanwhile, Purdue hopes to win their first NCAA Tournament on Monday night.

Whatever the outcome, it’s expected to be a good game thanks to UConn center Donovan Clingan and Purdue center Zach Edey who enter Monday’s game as two of the seasons most outstanding players and likely NBA lottery picks.

“I’m excited to play against one of the best players in college basketball on the biggest stage, and competing for everything” Clingan told ESPN ahead of the game.

Watch the men’s national championship game on TBS and stream UConn vs. Purdue on DirecTV Stream or Fubo here.

