Late free throws give No. 14 Abilene Christian 53-52 upset win over No. 3 Texas

Abilene Christian took down Texas.

The No. 14 seed Wildcats forced 23 Texas turnovers in a 53-52 win to knock the Longhorns out of the NCAA tournament in the first round for the fourth consecutive time.

The Longhorns' Andrew Jones hit a go-ahead three with 14.7 seconds left to put Texas up 52-51. But Abilene Christian's Joe Pleasant was fouled on an offensive rebound attempt with 1.2 seconds to go by Texas' Matt Coleman. Pleasant — a 58.5 percent free throw shooter — hit both of his free throws for the win.

ACU's win means that three teams seeded No. 13 or worse — ACU, Ohio, North Texas and Oral Roberts — won first-round games in the 2021 NCAA tournament. The Wildcats will advance to play No. 11 UCLA in the second round on Monday in the East Region.

It's the first NCAA tournament win in school history for Abilene Christian. The school's only other NCAA tournament appearance came in 2019 when it was a 15 seed and lost in the first round.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 20: Abilene Christian Wildcats celebrate after defeating Texas Longhorns 53-52 in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 20, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Texas hasn't won a tournament game since 2014

The Longhorns are on a five-tournament winless streak. After winning their first round game in 2015, Texas has been knocked out in the opening round in four consecutive tournament appearances.

Two of those have come in heartbreaking fashion. Jones’ shot appeared to propel the Longhorns into the second round on Saturday night. And Texas lost in the first round in 2016 when Paul Jesperson banked in a half-court shot for Northern Iowa to upset the Longhorns.

The last Texas win in the NCAA tournament came in 2014 when the Longhorns beat Arizona State 87-85. Rick Barnes was the team's coach then. Current coach Shaka Smart hasn't won an NCAA tournament game in his time in Austin.

This was an ugly win for Abilene Christian

Abilene Christian entered the game forcing over 20 turnovers aa game. And they really needed all of those Texas turnovers they forced Saturday night to eek out the win. The box score is hideous.

The Wildcats were just 20-of-67 from the field and a porous 3-of-18 from three on Saturday night. An underdog usually scores an upset with some hot three-point shooting. But no ACU player hit more than one three and Pleasant and Coryon Mason were the only two ACU players in double digits.

Texas was 18-of-40 from the field and shot 35 percent from three. But the Longhorns took 27 fewer shots than ACU did and those two extra makes by the Wildcats thanks to all those Texas turnovers turned out to be the difference.

