What March Madness games are on today? Time, TV channel, live stream for women’s NCAA tournament Elite Eight

After some exciting Sweet 16 matchups, just eight teams remain standing in the women's March Madness tournament.

Undefeated South Carolina survived a hard-fought test from Indiana to advance. Oregon State topped Hannah Hidalgo and Notre Dame and NC State sent Cameron Brink and Stanford packing. To conclude the first day of Sweet 16 games, Texas overpowered Gonzaga.

The next day, LSU won a hard-fought, physical matchup against UCLA to punch a ticket to the Elite Eight. When Iowa and Caitlin Clark easily handled Colorado in the following matchup, it set the stage for a rematch of last year's National Championship in what will be a highly-anticipated Elite Eight matchup Monday night. Juju Watkins and USC won a thriller vs. Baylor and UConn held on to defeat Duke and advance.

Here is all of the information you need to know about how to watch the women's Elite Eight matchups.

What Women’s March Madness games are on today?

All times listed are Eastern Time.

Sunday, March 31 (Elite Eight)

(1) South Carolina vs. (3) Oregon State| 1 p.m. | ABC

(1) Texas vs. (3) NC State | 3 p.m. | ABC

Monday, April 1 (Elite Eight)

(1) Iowa vs. (3) LSU | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN

(1) Southern California vs. (3) UConn | 9:15 p.m. | ESPN

Sweet Sixteen Scores

(3) Oregon State 70, (2) Notre Dame 65

(1) South Carolina 79, (4) Indiana 75

(3) NC State 77, (2) Stanford 67

(1) Texas 69, (4) Gonzaga 47

(3) LSU 78, (2) UCLA 69

(1) Iowa 89, (5) Colorado 68

(1) Southern California 74, (5) Baylor 70

(3) UConn 53, (7) Duke 45

Remaining Women’s March Madness Schedule

Final Four: Friday, April 5th

TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m. | ESPN

TBD vs. TBD | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN

National Championship: Sunday, April 7th at 3pm on ABC

TBD vs. TBD | 3 p.m. | ABC