March Madness 2024: How to watch Wisconsin vs. James Madison tonight
is in full swing this Friday with the men’s tournament Round of 64 continuing. One of the 16 games being played this Friday? No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 James Madison. The Wisconsin Badgers play the James Madison Dukes tonight at 9:40 p.m. on CBS — streaming live on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. Is ready? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Wisconsin vs. James Madison, plus the rest of the March Madness action.
Date: Friday, Mar. 22
Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Streaming: Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
What time is the Wisconsin vs. James Madison game?
Wisconsin plays James Madison tonight at 9:40 p.m. ET.
Wisconsin vs. James Madison channel
The Wisconsin vs. James Madison matchup will air on CBS and stream live on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.
For streaming March Madness, you'll need the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME tier for $12. The subscription is ad-free and includes live access to your local CBS channel.
In addition to sporting events like March Madness, Premier League and Champions League games, Paramount+ offers a host of other hit shows, new and classic movies and live sporting events. Unlike a lot of other streaming services these days, Paramount+ still offers a one-week free trial — so new subscribers can sign up to watch Selection Sunday this weekend and check out the rest of the Paramount+ library totally free for seven days.
March Madness First Round schedule:
Friday, Mar. 22 (Round of 64)
(8) Florida Atlantic vs. (9) Northwestern | 12:15 p.m. | CBS
(3) Baylor vs. (14) Colgate | 12:40 p.m. | truTV
(5) San Diego State vs. (12) UAB | 1:45 p.m. | TNT
(2) Marquette vs. (15) Western Kentucky | 2 p.m. | TBS
(1) UConn vs. (16) Stetson | 2:45 p.m. | CBS
(6) Clemson vs. (11) New Mexico | 3:10 p.m. | truTV
(4) Auburn vs. (13) Yale | 4:15 p.m. | TNT
(7) Florida vs. (10) Colorado/(10) Boise State | 4:30 p.m. | TBS
(8) Nebraska vs. (9) Texas A&M | 6:50 p.m. | TNT
(4) Duke vs. (13) Vermont | 7:10 p.m. | CBS
(1) Purdue vs. (16) Grambling/Montana State | 7:25 p.m. | TBS
(4) Alabama vs. (13) College of Charleston | 7:35 pm. | truTV
(1) Houston vs. (16) Longwood | 9:20 p.m. | TNT
(5) Wisconsin vs. (12) James Madison | 9:40 p.m. | CBS
(8) Utah State vs. (9) TCU | 9:55 p.m. | TBS
(5) Saint Mary's vs. (12) Grand Canyon | 10:05 p.m. | truTV
How to watch March Madness without cable
Games for the men's NCAA March Madness tournament will air live across a combination of CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. In the past, that combo has been hard to come by with just one, two or even three streaming services. But this year watching March Madness should be whole lot less ... maddening. Many people have access to CBS already free over the air. But if you don't currently get live local channels like CBS on your TV, we recommend looking into an old school TV antenna, or signing up for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, which includes access to live CBS coverage.
For the other channels, HBO's Max is currently still offering its sports add-on (B/R Sports) free for subscribers of any Max tier. So for $9.99/month, you can catch live March Madness games airing on TNT, TBS and TruTV.
If you only want to add one subscription to your arsenal, some live TV streaming services offer all the channels you'll need to keep up with March Madness, like Sling, DirecTV and YouTube TV.
Max has been "the one to watch" for entertainment fans for quite some time, but now, it's drawing sports fans in, too. For a limited time, Max subscribers can get the new B/R Sports add-on totally free. That includes live March Madness games on TBS, TNT, and truTV.
Right now, you can also save over 40% on Max when you pay for the entire year up front, cutting down the monthly price of $9.99 to $5.83/month.
More ways to watch March Madness 2024:
