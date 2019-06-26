Marc Gasol exercises player option with Toronto Raptors

As Raptors fans scour the internet for potential insight into Kawhi Leonard’s upcoming free agency decision, it looks like another Toronto star will be sticking around next year.

Marc Gasol has reportedly exercised his $25.6 million player option with Toronto as the Raptors attempt to defend their NBA Championship in 2019-20.

Marc Gasol is exercising his $25.6M player option and will run it back with the Raptors next season, per @ChrisBHaynes. pic.twitter.com/qAoQhHjh8S — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) June 26, 2019

Gasol, who helped lead the Raptors to their first NBA Championship in franchise history, was widely expected to exercise his player option for 2019-20. Set to make $25.595 million next season, Gasol wasn’t likely to get that kind of money on the open market.

Big Spain had a successful transition to Toronto after he was acquired in a trade with the Grizzlies that sent Jonas Valanciunas, C.J. Miles, Delon Wright and a 2024 second-round draft pick to Memphis. He averaged 9.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.1 blocks in 30.6 minutes per game during Toronto’s dream playoff run.

With Gasol locked in for a title defence next season, Raptors fans can shift their attention to Kawhi and Danny Green, two free agents who are expected to be courted in the summer. We already know Leonard is strongly considering the L.A. Clippers, while Danny Green is reportedly generating interest from a handful of teams.

It’s going to be an interesting summer in the 6ix.

