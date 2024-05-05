Marble Falls HS students compete for esports title

MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — Marble Falls High School is hoping to take home a state title for gaming.

The high school’s esports team will compete in the Texas Esports League championship in Arlington, Texas, Sunday morning at 10 a.m.

The gamers will be playing Fortnight at the event. So far, the teams has done pretty well.

“We are really excited,” said gamer Jeremy Williams. “It is a really good opportunity to be here. There is a lot of exposure, colleges and what not. We really like it here and we are ready for tomorrow (Sunday).”

The team has advanced to the final four of the tournament and will take on DeSoto High School in their next Fortnight match.

Members of the team tell us they’ve put a lot of work into getting where they are and are excited about the future of esports.

“I have been playing video games my whole life and to finally get the opportunity to compete for something is really awesome,” said gamer Reed Lewis. “I play sports. I play basketball and football, but to bring video games into that too and be able to compete in that is awesome. So, it is really fun.”

If they win Sunday morning, they will head to the finals match at 5 p.m. Sunday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.