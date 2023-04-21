Maple Leafs rookie Matthew Knies flashes potential in NHL playoff debut

When the Toronto Maple Leafs signed Matthew Knies to an entry-level deal with just three games left in the regular season, the move implied that he had a role to play in the team's playoff run.

The 20-year-old sat in the first game of the team's first round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, but a Michael Bunting suspension opened the door for him. On Thursday night, Knies made the most of his opportunity.

His performance wasn't a display of dominance that completely changes the book on the rookie — or the trajectory of the the Maple Leafs — but considering the winger had just three games of professional experience before his playoff debut, it was an impressive night at the office.

While Knies was held off the score sheet, he did an excellent job helping his line drive play.

Matthew Knies was far from the Maple Leafs' best player in a dominant Game 2 win, but he showed well in his first taste of postseason action. (Canadian Press)

When he was on the ice at 5-on-5, the Maple Leafs outshot the Lightning 9-2. That shots for percentage (81.82 percent) was by far the best on the team despite Toronto's blowout win. T.J. Brodie ranked second by the metric at 72.22 percent.

That shot advantage included quality looks, too, as Knies posted an on-ice xGF% of 84.74 percent.

The winger tied for the team lead in hits (5) and consistently won puck battles on the forecheck. That helped the Maple Leafs remain parked in the offensive zone and created opportunities for his teammates — like these two chances for Ryan O'Reilly.

Knies sets up another chance for O'Reilly for the forecheck pic.twitter.com/Rg1ZYbObrf — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) April 21, 2023

Knies' forecheck creates a chance for himself and the eventual chance for O'Reilly pic.twitter.com/kUIv2czt1D — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) April 21, 2023

He also generated a quality scoring chance for himself using his body to shelter the puck, displaying some nifty stick handling down low.

Matthew Knies is here pic.twitter.com/cWJ0b508TM — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) April 21, 2023

The only blemishes on his night were a couple of minor penalties, but one came on a power play with the game way out of hand and the other one was an iffy hooking call.

One game isn't enough to tell us what Knies has to offer in this series, but Thursday night's effort seems like a good indicator that he can help the Maple Leafs despite his lack of experience.

Toronto is likely to live and die with the top end of its roster, but Knies is the type of player who could give the team's big guns additional margin for error. The rookie offers more size and skill than most of the Maple Leafs' depth forwards, and his offensive ceiling is a welcome addition to the team's bottom six.

One of the Maple Leafs' advantages in this playoff series is a deeper group of forwards than their opponents, as the Lightning's best goal creators are all stacked on an overpowered first line. If his playoff debut is any indication, Knies looks ready to help Toronto press that advantage.