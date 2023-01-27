Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews out for at least 3 weeks with knee injury

Matthews sprained his knee during Wednesday's 3-2 win against the New York Rangers.

The Maple Leafs will be without star centre Auston Matthews for at least three weeks. (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews has been ruled out for at least three weeks after suffering a knee sprain during Wednesday’s 3-2 win against the New York Rangers.

Pontus Holmberg slotted into Matthews’ spot during the Maple Leafs’ morning skate, flanked by Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander. Michael Bunting took Matthews’ place on the first power-play unit.

Matthews will miss next weekend's All-Star Game and was replaced by Florida Panthers centre Aleksander Barkov.

The reigning Hart Trophy winner has 25 goals and 53 points in 47 games this season.

More to come...

More from Yahoo Sports