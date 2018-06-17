Manziel stays on sideline as CFL's Tiger-Cats open season

When the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League signed 2012 Heisman Trophy winner and NFL bust Johnny Manziel, it came with no promise of playing time.

In the Tiger-Cats' first regular-season game on Saturday night, that was on full display. Manziel didn't get on the field.

Coach June Jones said last month that Manziel, who was released by the Cleveland Browns in March 2016, faced a tall order if he was going to supplant starting quarterback Jeremiah Masoli.

On Saturday, Masoli, who played collegiately at Oregon and Mississippi, went 25-of-36 for 344 yards and a touchdown and also ran for a score as the Tiger-Cats lost to the host Calgary Stampeders 28-14.

In two exhibition games, Manziel, whom the Browns selected No. 22 overall in the 2014 draft, was 21-of-32 for 168 yards and a touchdown.

After lasting just two seasons in Cleveland in a stint marked by admitted drug and alcohol abuse, Manziel signed a two-year deal with the Tiger-Cats in May.

