Here’s how many Badgers have been drafted in the Paul Chryst era

Since Paul Chryst took over the head coaching duties of Wisconsin football in 2015, the Badgers have not only had tremendous on-field success, but also been one of the countries best at preparing players for the next level.

During seven seasons as the Badgers’ head man, Chryst has led Wisconsin to a 65-23 record, while going 43-16 in Big Ten play. His teams have included reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt, one of the NFL’s best running backs Jonathan Taylor, and many other productive NFL talents.

Overall, the Badgers have sent 21 players to the NFL during Chryst’s time as the head coach of Wisconsin football. That number will rise through the weekend as the 2022 NFL draft carries on.