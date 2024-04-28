Mansfield Town fans line streets for promotion heroes

Mansfield Town fans celebrated the club's promotion to League One with by lining the streets for an open top bus parade on Sunday.

The Stags clinched promotion earlier this month by beating Accrington Stanley.

Crowds of people came out to cheer the players as they made their way from the club's One Call Stadium to the town's marketplace.

Manager Nigel Clough said supporters deserved a celebration.

"I just hits home how much it [promotion] means to everyone in the area," he said.

"They have not had a lot for 20-odd years and there have been some rough times as well."

Clough thanked the fans, saying it had been "a season to remember".

He said: "To see the number of people who turned out, it means a lot to everybody on the bus here."

Club owners John and Carolyn Radford had previously said they wanted a fantastic celebration of an "historic" promotion and urged fans to come out and support players and staff.

