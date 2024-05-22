Mansfield Timberview girls basketball coach Kit Kyle-Martin announces retirement

Mansfield Timberview girls basketball coach Kit-Kyle Martin has retired, the Mansfield school district announced Wednesday.

Martin led the Wolves to an appearance in the Class 5A state championship in March following an undefeated District 8-5A championship run. Martin was hired at Timberview in 2012 and tallied a 373-70 career record with the Wolves.

Following the 2021 season, Martin led Timberview to three consecutive undefeated district championships. Timberview ended the 2023-24 season as the No. 1 ranked Class 5A team by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches with a 40-2 record.

Timberview head coach Kit Martin talks to the team during a time out in the first half of a high school basketball game at Summit High School in Mansfield, Texas, Tuesday, Jan, 30, 2024.

Before Martin’s time at Timberview, she spent 14 years as head coach of Flower Mound Marcus, where she won 341 games. She also coached at Barbers Hill, leading the Eagles to 69-11 record. She was also the girls athletic coordinator at Timberview.

It is with mixed emotions that we announce the retirement of Kit Kyle-Martin, Head Girls B-Ball Coach and Ath. Coordinator, after 12 yrs of dedicated service in @mansfieldisd & 33 yrs in public education. Kit has been an invaluable asset to our district! @ladywolfbball pic.twitter.com/3AwcrGnjYx — MISD Athletics Dept. (@MISDathletics) May 22, 2024

In total, Martin has won 19 district championships in a career filled with regular season dominance. She has been to 19 regional tournaments, five state tournaments and three state title games in a career with 783 wins.

In 2019, Martin was honored as the Wilson Sporting Goods WBCA High School National Coach of the Year and received the Pat Summitt Trophy.

Crishawn Coleman, a member of the 2024 Timberview team, was named the Defensive Player of the Year under Martin’s leadership. Four Wolves made the Fort Worth All Area Team.

“As I step away after 12 years at Timberview High School, I remember all the fabulous people it’s been my honor to serve,” Martin wrote in a statement.

She thanked players, coaches, administrators and more she worked with in 33 years in public education. Martin, who worked as an assistant at Arkansas and Stephen F. Austin under head coach Gary Blair, also shared a quote.

“If they stand behind you, protect them. If they stand beside you, respect them. If they stand against you, defeat them.”