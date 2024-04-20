He’s the Mann! Jayden Mann offered by Rutgers football on Friday

Rutgers football offered offensive lineman Jayden Mann on Friday. Mann is one of the top recruits in New York’s class of 2025.

Mann holds offers from Auburn, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Minnesota, Syracuse, Tennessee and West Virginia among others. He is a 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive tackle from Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, New York).

Mann is a three-star recruit according to 247Sports. He is the sixth-ranked recruit in New York and No. 84 offensive tackle in the nation.

He has good upper body strength and moves down field well.

Rutgers has recruited New York effectively the last couple of recruiting cycles. In the 2024 class, they landed K.J. Duff, a wide receiver from Long Island who was the top-ranked recruit in the state.

In 2023, they landed Ian Strong, an athlete from New York who produced a ‘SportsCenter Top 10’ play in his first game as a true freshman. Strong was the top-ranked player in New York according to 247Sports.

