Manel Kape vs. Muhammad Mokaev: Odds and what to know ahead of UFC 304 fight

A potential No. 1 contender flyweight bout between Manel Kape and Muhammad Mokaev takes place at UFC 304.

Manel Kape vs. Muhammad Mokaev preview

After dropping his first two UFC bouts, former Rizin champion Kape (19-6 MMA, 4-2 UFC) has won four straight – knocking out Ode’ Osbourne and Zhalgas Zhumagulov, followed by decision wins over David Dvorak and most recently Felipe Dos Santos at UFC 293.

Mokaev (12-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) remained unbeaten when he defeated former title challenger Alex Perez at UFC Fight Night 238. Prior to that, the 23-year-old submitted five of his past six opponents, including Tim Elliott.

Manel Kape vs. Muhammad Mokaev odds

DraftKings released the odds for the bout, with Kape opening up as a slight -130 favorite over Mokaev, who’s a +110 underdog.

How to watch Manel Kape vs. Muhammad Mokaev at UFC 304

When: July 27

Where: Co-op Live, Manchester, England

Broadcast/streaming: ESPN+ pay-per-view

