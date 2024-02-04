Manchester United vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League latest score after Rasmus Hojlund goal

Rasmus Hojlund fires Manchester United in front against West Ham (Getty Images)

Manchester United host West Ham today in the Premier League as both clubs look to boost their hopes of qualifying for Europe next season. West Ham come into the fixture sixth in the Premier League table while Manchester United are eighth after that dramatic 4-3 win over Wolves in midweek, and can leapfrog the visitors with a victory here.

Manchester United: Onana, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Mainoo, Casemiro, Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund. Subs: Bayindir, Lindelof, Amrabat, Eriksen, Diallo, Varane, Antony, McTominay, Forson.

West Ham: Areola, Johnson, Zouma, Aguerd, Coufal, Soucek, Alvarez, Emerson Palmieri, Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Bowen. Subs: Fabianski, Cresswell, Phillips, Mavropanos, Cornet, Ings, Ogbonna, Mubama, Scarles.

Referee: Andrew Madley (West Yorkshire).

London clubs have won just one of their last 19 Premier League away games against United (three draws, 15 losses), with Crystal Palace picking up a 1-0 victory earlier this season.

The visitors have accumulated 0.95 xG (expected goals) to United's 0.14, but it's the hosts who have the slender advantage thanks to Hojlund's all-important opener. West Ham are very much on top at the moment.

Soucek cynically takes out Mainoo off the ball as Hojlund looked to lead a United counter-attack. The West Ham man receives a booking for his troubles.

The visitors are enjoying the majority of the pressure now, with United not really capitalising on taking the lead. Moyes will be encouraged despite the scoreline.

Before this match, United have won all of the previous 20 times they have scored the first goal at home to West Ham in the Premier League. Can the Hammers break that unwanted streak by finding a way back into the contest?

Bowen loops a cross to the back post, where Kudus does well to divert a header back across goal. However, Onana again is there to make the save. West Ham are certainly knocking on the door, but they remain a goal down.

Hojlund (21y 0d) is the youngest player to score in four successive Premier League appearances since Dele Alli in January 2017 (20y 268d).

Johnson blasts the ball towards goal from all of 30 yards out, but it only serves to sting the hands of Onana as he beats away to his right.

On his 21st birthday, Hojlund has become the youngest player to score in four consecutive Premier League appearances for United.

Assist Carlos Henrique Casimiro

Goal Rasmus Winther Højlund

A free-kick in a great position has West Ham fans almost expecting the ball to find the back of the net with Ward-Prowse stood over it. However, it's not the set-piece wizard's finest effort as the ball hits the wall and deflects away from danger.

A cross from the right finds Soucek near the edge of the box, and his eventual shot takes a deflection off Maguire and flies towards the bottom corner. Luckily for United, the ball goes just wide of the post. Both teams have had decent chances to get ahead now, though neither has been able to take them to this point.

BIG SAVE! Having just taken a blow to the head, Areola shakes off the effects to make a vital stop. Fernandes lets fly from 25 yards out, and his effort takes a nick off Emerson and looks to be looping into the top corner. However, Areola makes an acrobatic save to tip it away from danger.

In clearing behind for a corner, Zouma inadvertently kicks his goalkeeper Areola in the head. The West Ham goalkeeper momentarily looks weary, though he is back on his feet.

Following their 2-0 win at the London Stadium in December, West Ham are looking to complete their first league double over United since 2006-07. Their 1-0 victory at Old Trafford on the final day that season was also their last away league victory against the Red Devils.

WHAT A SAVE! A Ward-Prowse corner finds Soucek, who flicks the ball on. It hits Emerson, and could have potentially wrong-footed Onana, but the United goalkeeper is up to the task as he leaps to his left and parries away from danger. That is the closest either side has come so far to getting their noses in front.

Mainoo is the sixth-youngest player to make 10 Premier League appearances for Manchester United (18 years, 291 days), and is just one day older than Cristiano Ronaldo was on his 10th appearance in 2003.

Bowen receives the ball in the box before trying to feed Emerson, but the pass goes awry and dribbles straight through to the waiting hands of Onana.

United are unbeaten in their last 15 Premier League home games against West Ham (12 wins, three draws), winning each of the last three 1-0.

United have enjoyed most of the early possession, without really testing West Ham's defence. The hosts are trying to get the ball to Rashford as often as they can.

The hosts kick us off and we are under way at Old Trafford!

The two teams enter the pitch at Old Trafford ahead of this big game in the Premier League. Will United continue their strong form, or will the Hammers get back to winning ways? We will find out shortly!

Moyes makes two alterations from his team's last outing, a 1-1 draw at home to Bournemouth. Phillips endured a poor start to his West Ham career having joined on loan from Manchester City, gifting a goal to Dominic Solanke just three minutes in, and he is dropped to the bench as Coufal comes in. Aguerd for Mavropanos is the other change.

Erik ten Hag makes just the one change from the topsy-turvy win over Wolves, as Maguire comes in for Varane at centre-back. Amrabat is back from the Africa Cup of Nations and returns to the bench, while Mainoo, who scored the winner at Molineux, retains his place in midfield.

SUBS: Lukasz Fabianski, Aaron Cresswell, Kalvin Phillips, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Maxwel Cornet, Danny Ings, Angelo Ogbonna, Divin Mubama, Oliver Scarles.

WEST HAM (3-4-3): Alphonse Areola; Ben Johnson, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd; Vladimir Coufal, Tomas Soucek, Edson Alvarez, Emerson; Mohammed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen, James Ward-Prowse.

SUBS: Altay Bayindir, Victor Lindelof, Sofyan Amrabat, Christian Eriksen, Amad Diallo, Raphael Varane, Antony, Scott McTominay, Omari Forson.

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): Andre Onana; Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho; Rasmus Hojlund.

In contrast to their hosts' form, the Hammers are five without a win in all competitions, though four of these have been draws. After a strong start to the season, David Moyes will be desperate for his side to get back to winning ways and revive their charge for the European places come the end of the season.

A thrilling 4-3 win over Wolves in midweek made it four unbeaten for United in all competitions, and while they are currently eighth in the Premier League, another victory here would see them leapfrog Brighton, as well as their opponents West Ham, into sixth.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Manchester United and West Ham at Old Trafford.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…