Manchester United vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Liverpool will continue their Premier League title quest with a tricky trip to Old Trafford on Sunday, to take on struggling, but still bitter rivals, Manchester United.

It has been smooth sailing of late for leaders Liverpool (70 points), with just one draw and one defeat in their last 12 games in all competitions, as they race neck-and-neck-and-neck with Arsenal (68) and Manchester City (67) with just eight games left to play. The one loss, by the way? An all-time classic against — you guessed it — Manchester United, in the FA Cup quarterfinals last month. The Reds control their own destiny in Jurgen Klopp's final season at Anfield, hoping to send off one of the club's greatest-ever managers in fitting fashion.

As positive as the vibes are on Merseyside, they are that, if not more, poor among the red half of Manchester right now. The Red Devils (48 points - 6th place) have already turned in two of the worst performances of the PL season this week, drawing 1-1 away to Brentford last Saturday and following that up with a 4-3 defeat to Chelsea on Thursday. Erik ten Hag's side was out-shot by a combined margin of 59-30 in the two games, including an astonishing 31-11 by the Bees, who currently reside 15th in the league table.

How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10:30 am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Watch live online via NBC.com & Peacock Premium

Manchester United focus, team news

Ten Hag opted for his best-available lineup to face Chelsea less than 72 hours before Sunday's derby, and that was before Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans hobbled off to (re-)join fellow center backs Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof on the injury list. 19-year-old Willy Kambwala replaced Evans, who earlier replaced Varane, has made five appearances in the PL this season and would presumably be next in line to start.

OUT: Anthony Martial (groin), Victor Lindelof (thigh), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Luke Shaw (thigh), Lisandro Martinez (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Casemiro (undisclosed), Raphael Varane (ankle), Jonny Evans (undisclosed), Altay Bayindir (undisclosed)

Liverpool focus, team news

Liverpool, on the other hand, are trending toward something resembling a healthy squad, with Andrew Robertson and Curtis Jones recently returning from injuries, and the trio of Alisson, Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold also nearing their respective returns in the next week or two.

OUT: Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee), Diogo Jota (knee - out months), Alisson (thigh injury), Joel Matip (torn ACL - out for season), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Thiago Alcantara (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Wataru Endo (undisclosed)