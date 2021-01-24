Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest score, goals and updates from FA Cup tie today

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Follow all the action as Manchester United host Liverpool in a mouthwatering FA Cup fourth-round tie at Old Trafford.

The two sides meet for the second time in the space of a week, having played out a tense goalless draw at Anfield in the Premier League last weekend. However, the momentum is firmly with United, with Paul Pogba in terrific form and inspiring victory over Fulham on Wednesday. That result has left Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side two points clear at the top of the table as the Norwegian pursues his first trophy as head coach.

The pressure is firmly on Liverpool, though, who are mired in an uncharacteristic slump and slipped to a dire 1-0 defeat by Burnley earlier this week. The club’s refusal to sign a new centre-back is beginning to severely hinder their attacking prowess, with the champions failing to score in any of their last four league games. That run of results has left the Reds six points adrift of United in the title race and questions are starting to be raised over how Jurgen Klopp can rejuvenate his side’s fortunes. Victory today would surely provide a perfect jolt and a date with West Ham awaits the winner. Follow all the action live below: