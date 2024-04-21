Manchester United’s Antony goads Coventry fans with ear-cupping celebration

Antony goads Coventry's players after their heartbreaking FA Cup semi-final defeat by Man Utd - Media Images/David Horn

Manchester United forward Antony was branded a Championship player after goading Coventry City fans despite being humiliated in the FA Cup semi-final.

The Brazilian came on as a second-half substitute at Wembley when United were 3-0 up and was part of their dramatic collapse that saw their second-tier opponents score three goals in 24 minutes to force extra-time.

Coventry also thought they had snatched a winner when Victor Torp found the net, but the goal was ruled out for offside and United reached the final through a penalty shoot-out victory.

There was barely any celebration from United fans after their performance although Antony was seen cupping his ears at Coventry players and fans after Rasmus Hojlund scored the final United penalty.

“But that’s him. That’s him as a player. He needs to worry about his own job instead of Coventry because some of his performances this season show he could be playing in the Championship next season,” said former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison on BBC Five Live.

“So instead of doing that to the Coventry fans, start producing on the pitch when Manchester United need you. These Coventry City fans were outstanding and stayed there, Manchester United have gone through and it was half empty.”

Antony has started two of the last 14 matches for United and the £82 million signing was suspended by the club earlier this season as he faced allegations of domestic abuse. Since returning to the squad he has scored two goals, both in the FA Cup against Newport and Liverpool.

“My confidence is back through hard work,” he said on a recent interview on MUTV. “This despite having gone through a lot, I’ve been through some very difficult moments. Today, I’m turning things around and have been for quite a while now. Importantly, I continue working regardless of the situation.”

