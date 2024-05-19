Is Manchester City v West Ham on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester City are on the cusp of history as they look to secure the Premier League title on the final day against West Ham.

No team has ever won the English top flight four seasons in a row, with Pep Guardiola’s side controlling their own destiny.

They are two points clear of title rivals Arsenal ahead of Sunday’s game, knowing a win will secure another domestic triumph.

West Ham, meanwhile, are guaranteed to finish ninth as David Moyes takes charge of his final game in charge of the club.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Manchester City vs West Ham?

Manchester City vs West Ham is due to kick-off at 4pm BST on Sunday 19 May at the Etihad Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage on the channel from 3pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Team news

Manchester City will be without Ederson, who fractured his eye socket against Tottenham. Stefan Ortega will deputise having produced a couple of key saves in that game having been introduced from the bench.

Nayef Aguerd and Konstantinos Mavropanos could miss out for West Ham, perhaps leaving Angelo Ogbonna to partner skipper Kurt Zouma again in what could be the Italian’s final appearance for the club. Kalvin Phillips would have been ineligible against his parent club, but the midfielder is already back at Manchester City with his season curtailed by injury.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ortega; Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri; Silva, De Bruyne, Kovacic, Foden; Haaland.

West Ham XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek, Paqueta; Bowen, Antonio, Kudus.

Prediction

Manchester City 3-1 West Ham