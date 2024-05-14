Manatee High School’s quarterback commits to this Division I college football team

Manatee High School quarterback Andrew Heidel chose his college football destination after his high school career ends next year.

Heidel verbally committed to Army over an offer from Cornell via social media on Saturday.

The rising senior completed 206 of 318 passes for 2,618 yards last fall. He tossed 20 touchdown passes against six interceptions.

Manatee High advanced to the second round of the Class 4S playoffs with Heidel under center. He guided the Hurricanes to a 9-3 record.

The Canes play Ocala Vanguard in their spring game Thursday.

Manatee High’s Andrew Heidel runs the ball in the game against Sarasota at Manatee High Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.