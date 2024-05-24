Manager Pioli to leave AC Milan after five years

Stefano Pioli took charge of AC Milan in October 2019 [Getty Images]

AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli is to leave the club a year before his contract was due to end.

The last game in charge for the Italian, who has been Milan manager since 2019, will be Saturday's Serie A fixture against Salernitana.

Pioli guided Milan to their first Serie A title in 11 years in 2022.

They finished a disappointing fourth the following season but the board kept faith with Pioli after Milan reached the Champions League semi-finals, where they were knocked out by local rivals Inter Milan.

AC Milan are guaranteed to finish second in Serie A this season but they go into Saturday's final round of games 19 points behind champions Inter.

Pioli's contract had been due to expire in 2025, but both parties have agreed to terminate his deal now.

AC Milan extended their "heartfelt thanks" to the 58-year-old and said he helped "re-establish" the club as a European power.