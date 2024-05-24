Manager Paterson leaves Burton Albion

Former Northern Ireland, Huddersfield and Burnley striker Martin Paterson retired as a player in 2018 [Getty Images]

Burton Albion manager Martin Paterson has left the League One club after narrowly avoiding relegation.

The role at Pirelli Stadium was the 37-year-old former Swansea City, Barnsley and Inter Miami assistant manager's first job in charge of a senior side.

He oversaw just five wins from 20 games after taking the helm in January when the Brewers were 17th in the table.

They ended up finishing 20th - one place and two points above the drop zone.

It was revealed in March that Paterson had only been given a deal until the end of the season, but Brewers owner and chairman Ben Robinson insisted there were more permanent plans for the rookie boss.

Former Burnley, Huddersfield Town and Northern Ireland striker Paterson took the job at Pirelli Stadium after working as an assistant manager in England and the United States, which included a stint at Inter Miami alongside Phil Neville.

When appointed, Robinson said he saw the "same potential" in Paterson that he did in Neil Warnock, Nigel Clough and Gary Rowett - who were all appointed by Burton in their thirties.

And even when in danger of relegation, long-time chairman Robinson maintained that a "long-term relationship" was the aim for Paterson.