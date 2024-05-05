Man Utd's Maguire faces FA Cup final fitness fight

Maguire had been tipped to leave Old Trafford last summer but opted to stay [Getty Images]

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire faces a race against time to be fit for the FA Cup final after suffering a muscle injury in training.

The club estimates the injury will keep the 31-year-old out for ‘about three weeks’.

United play holders Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday, 25 May.

The England international joins a list of defensive absentees, with Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Willy Kambwala and Jonny Evans all ruled out for various lengths of time over the past few weeks.

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro has partnered Maguire in central defence for the last three games.

It was thought Evans might be available for Monday’s trip to Crystal Palace after he returned to training last week.