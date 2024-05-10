Man Utd pressure 'not our problem' - Yorke

[Getty Images]

Dwight Yorke will always be remembered for his impressive goalscoring contribution to Manchester United's historic 1999 Treble-winning campaign.

Yorke was doing the rounds with his old strike partner Andy Cole at last night's launch of '99', the impressive three-part Prime documentary recounting the events of 25 years ago.

Sir Alex Ferguson describes the Treble as his greatest achievement.

It is part of the history of the club and one of the reasons why the criticism of the current side is so fierce given they have fallen so far from such a glorious height.

Yorke is not concerned about that.

"That is not our problem," said the former striker, who was signed from Aston Villa at the start of that season. "We did what we were meant to do, what Manchester United had always been able to do, before us and after us.

"The legacy is there. It is in the history books. That is why this is one of the greatest clubs in world football.

"The job of this club is to challenge and win trophies. If you don’t do that, you are criticised. That is the harsh reality but it is the life we live."