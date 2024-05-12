Man United vs Arsenal live stream: Can you watch for free?

Looking to stay alive in the hunt for their first Premier League title since 2004, Arsenal face off against Manchester United in a crucial showdown today. The Gunners are certainly the better team this season, but no trip to Old Trafford can be taken for granted. Arsenal has lost away to United the last two years–despite finishing higher than the Red Devils in each season.

The match kicks off at 11:30 a.m. ET and will only be televised on Telemundo in the United States. But if you’re looking to watch Premier League action online, there are a handful of different ways you can catch a free live stream of Man United vs Arsenal.

Is There a Free Man United vs Arsenal Live Stream?

Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you live in the United States and want to watch the match completely free, you’ll need to be OK watching it in Spanish. That’s because the only English broadcast is on Peacock (more on that below).

But if you are OK watching the Spanish broadcast, then there are a slew of different free live-stream options: Fubo (“Pro” channel package), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (“Optimo Mas” channel package) all include Telemundo (live in most markets), and they all come with a free trial.

If your goal is just to watch this match and then cancel your subscription before paying anything–which is a totally accepted method–then there aren’t a whole lot of differences between the three live-TV streaming services. But if we were to choose one, we would go with Fubo, which gives you a longer free trial (seven days vs five) and comes with more channels.

Buy at fuboTV Buy at YouTube TV Buy at DirectV

Watch Man United vs Arsenal on Peacock

Peacock

If you’re dead-set on watching the match in English, or if you’ve already used up all your free trials for Fubo, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV, then Peacock is the way to go.

Though it doesn’t come with a free trial, the Peacock “Premium” plan is only $6 per month or $60 for the year. For the Premier League content alone, that’s an extremely good value. Every Premier League game that isn’t televised on USA Network will stream–in English–on Peacock. Of course, the season is nearly over, but even just six dollars for the last couple weeks of matches is still well worth it. And that’s without even considering the other live sports and hundreds of on-demand movies and TV shows that you’ll be able to watch.

Once signed up, you can watch Manchester United vs Arsenal live on the Peacock website or app, which is available on your phone, tablet and most streaming devices.

Buy at Peacock TV

Watch Man United vs Arsenal Live Stream from Abroad

Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

If you’re outside of the United States, you’ll quickly find that none of the streaming services we just talked about will work. That’s because they’re all restricted to US-only.

However, a virtual private network (VPN) such as NordVPN (or any other one that you find on our list of the best VPN services) can get you around that problem. A VPN can hide your location and connect you to a server in the United States (NordVPN has over 2,000 in the US alone, which is why we recommend that one), making it look digitally like you’re in the US. This, in turn, lets you access Peacock or any other streaming service to watch Manchester United vs Arsenal.

Buy at NordVPN