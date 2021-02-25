Man with MMA training who beat up Oklahoma football player Spencer Jones speaks out

A man who brawled with a University of Oklahoma football player earlier this month has spoken out in the wake of the incident that went viral on social media.

Walker Brown, a man with MMA training, was captured on video in a two-on-two altercation with Sooners wide receiver Spencer Jones that rendered both men injured.

Police are currently investigating the incident, which took place inside of a men’s room at a bar near the OU campus. Norman Police spokesperson Sarah Jensen recently told Sports Illustrated the department has labeled the incident “aggravated assault and battery,” with all parties identified. No arrests have been made at this time.

On a GoFundMe page launched Tuesday in his name, Brown revealed he was injured in the altercation and will need time off from working as a result. Brown repeatedly stated he was defending himself and that the video didn’t capture the entire altercation.

“I feel awkward doing this because I want to work and pay my own bills, but I am realizing that may be difficult for a little bit,” Brown wrote. “I will say that YES, there was something that occurred prior to the start of the video as my nose doesn’t bleed for no reason.”

‘Original assault and battery’ not on video?

Brown’s attorney, Steve Sice, expanded on Brown’s statement and backed his client’s claim the altercation began before the video begins.

“What is not shown is the original assault and battery suffered by Mr. Brown at the hands of Mr. Jones and his friend shortly before the captured footage,” Sice wrote. “As can be seen, my client’s nose and clothing were bloodied prior to the beginning of the video. Mr. Brown was legally justified in defending himself in this matter. As a result, Mr. Brown received several injuries, including a torn bicep which will require surgery. We will not make any further comment until the conclusion of the investigation by the authorities.”

As of Thursday afternoon, over $46,000 of the targeted $50,000 goal was raised on Walker Brown’s GoFundMe page.

What the viral video shows

Meanwhile, Jones is dealing with injuries of his own. He underwent a four-hour surgery to repair a broken left orbital socket, according to The Athletic.

Jones’ attorney, Woodrow Glass, offered a different take on the situation. Glass told the New York Daily News his client was trying to deescalate the situation and did not bust Jones’ nose.

The video, which surfaced Monday, begins with Brown bleeding from his nose. Brown and Jones exchange words. A man behind Jones, presumably a friend or associate of Jones, steps forward and shoves Brown. Wiping his nose, Brown gives a quick glance to a man standing next to him, who was later identified as his brother, Braden Brown. He then winds up and punches Jones in the face. From there, a melee between the four men breaks out.

Before long, Brown takes down Jones. Meanwhile, bathroom patrons step around and over the bodies on the ground. Brown takes Jones’ back and lands some punches. Then, his brother, Braden, slams Jones’ friend into the wall and begins to pummel away with punches. The video ends with all four men on the ground.

Brothers’ MMA background

Shortly after the video went viral, Braden Brown, who was unidentified at the time, took to Twitter and revealed he and Walker had experience in mixed martial arts and “cage fighting.”

Just to get rid of the misconceptions, I’m the fellow in the beanie and that is my brother. We ARE NOT wrestlers at any university, we have been wrestling since we were in diapers and MMA/Cage Fighting since we were 12. They gave us no options unfortunately. We showed restraint. — Braden Brown (@bbrownfr) February 20, 2021

“Just to get rid of the misconceptions, I’m the fellow in the beanie and that is my brother. We ARE NOT wrestlers at any university, we have been wrestling since we were in diapers and MMA/Cage Fighting since we were 12. They gave us no options unfortunately. We showed restraint.”

The Brown brothers’ father, Tommy Brown, told MMA Fighting on Wednesday his sons train at The Coliseum Wrestling and MMA – a gym that he owns. Neither Walker, Braden, nor Tommy have records or profiles listed on a major MMA database.

As for Jones, the redshirt senior at the University of Oklahoma played in 11 games in 2020 and was awarded a scholarship, according to USA TODAY Sports.