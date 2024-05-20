Man who helped USC hire Lincoln Riley switches NFL teams

Brandon Sosna is widely viewed as the brain behind the Bohn at USC. Sosna was the true strategist who helped Mike Bohn land Lincoln Riley as USC football coach in November of 2021. Sosna, who was exceptionally good at his job when he worked at USC as an assistant to Bohn, left to take a front-office position with the Detroit Lions, who subsequently reached the NFC Championship Game and nearly made Super Bowl LVIII.

It is clear that Sosna is smart and competent, someone any organization should want. Now Sosna is changing NFL teams. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that Sosna is moving from the Lions to the Washington Commanders.

The Athletic wrote this about Sosna last year:

“Department staffers regularly assumed job responsibilities generally fulfilled by the AD, most visibly in the case of Brandon Sosna, Bohn’s right-hand man who followed him from Cincinnati. Sosna quickly jumped in on everything from the program’s coronavirus response to the marquee hiring of head football coach Lincoln Riley to the realignment machinations for a move to the Big Ten, becoming the go-to point of contact and decision-maker before leaving for a job with the Detroit Lions last June.”

It’s hard to ignore that the Commanders got themselves a good one with Brandon Sosna.

Commanders are naming Brandon Sosna as their senior vice president of football operations. Sosna spent the past two seasons with the Lions as their senior director of football administration, overseeing Detroit’s strategic planning, salary-cap management and serving as their… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 20, 2024

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire