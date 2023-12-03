Man City vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League result and final score as late Dejan Kulusevski goal stuns hosts

Dejan Kulusevski’s 90th minute header rescued Tottenham a point at the Etihad and ended a run of three Premier League defeats in a row as Spurs claimed a thrilling 3-3 draw against Manchester City.

Kulusevski’s towering leap denied City victory in a breathless contest, which means Pep Guardiola’s champions have now dropped points in three consecutive games following draws against Chelsea and Liverpool.

Injury-hit Spurs took the lead when Son Heung-min finished off a clinical counter-attack, but the Tottenham captain then found the net at the other end two minutes later as he diverted a free-kick into his own goal.

Ange Postecoglou’s side stuck to their bold and attacking plan despite their injury crisis and City could have been out of sight as they routinely tore the visitors apart, with Phil Foden putting them in front after the half hour.

City were wasteful, however, with Erling Haaland missing an open goal and Jeremy Doku and Julian Alvaraz striking the post, and Spurs grabbed a deserved equaliser in the second half when Giovani Lo Celso curled in.

City woke themselves up in the final stages and Jack Grealish punished a loose pass from Tottenham’s Yves Bissouma to restore their lead, before Kulusevski’s dramatic header settled the contest in injury time.

Manchester City vs Tottenham live updates

FT! Man City 3-3 Tottenham - Kulusevski rescues point as City drop points again

90’ GOAL! Kulusevski scores towering header at the death (MCI 3-3 TOT)

80’ GOAL! Grealish punishes Spurs error to restore City’s lead (MCI 3-2 TOT)

69’ GOAL! Lo Celso curls in equaliser as Spurs stun City to level (MCI 2-2 TOT)

31’ GOAL! Foden taps in following cutting City move as hosts take lead (MCI 2-1 TOT)

13’ HUGE MISS! Let off for Spurs as Haaland drags wide of open goal (MCI 1-1 TOT)

9’ GOAL! Son diverts into own net to score at both ends as City level (MCI 1-1 TOT)

6’ GOAL! Spurs stun City on counter-attack as Son finishes breakaway (MCI 0-1 TOT)

Manchester City FC 3 - 3 Tottenham Hotspur FC

19:23 , Ben Fleming

Ange Postecoglou has still not emulated Cristian Stellini and Nuno Espirito Santo but he may have made his point in a rather different fashion. It was not exactly ‘Angeball’ in its purest form but it was compelling, chaotic entertainment as Tottenham halted their losing streak, picked up an improbable point and gave Arsenal a bigger cushion at the Premier League summit than they presumably expected.

Spurs are no strangers to late drama at the Etihad Stadium, whether the disallowed Sergio Aguero goal that sent them on their way towards the 2019 Champions League final, or Harry Kane’s 95th-minute winner in 2022. They completed a hat-trick of sorts, frustrating Manchester City again courtesy of Dejan Kulusevski.

Not exactly known for his heading, the Swede soared above Nathan Ake – a defender brought on to see out a victory – and head in Brennan Johnson’s cross. For the second time, Tottenham had come from behind. In their own way, they had scored four of the six goals, with Son Heung-min – not quite the prodigal son – proving more prolific than they had hoped by finding the net at each end.

For City, however, this was the rout that wasn’t, the game that promised a thrashing and delivered a draw. They were inches from putting Tottenham out of sight, twice hitting the woodwork, and squandered some fine chances, but a lack of ruthlessness meant they ended up dropping points at the Etihad for a second successive weekend.

19:34 , Ben Fleming

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he would not “do a Mikel Arteta comment” by criticising referees following his side’s controversial 3-3 draw against Tottenham, in an apparent dig at his former assistant and current Arsenal boss.

Arteta was charged by the Football Association last month following his criticism of Premier League referees and VAR. After a 1-0 defeat at Newcastle, Arteta said the decision to award Anthony Gordon’s winner was an “absolute disgrace” and “embarrassing”.

But Guardiola said he would not go down the same route after his side were denied a late counter-attack in their draw against Tottenham, with referee Simon Hooper instead bringing play back following a foul on striker Erling Haaland when Jack Grealish was through on goal.

City’s players were furious after the decision, which came after Dejan Kulusevski’s late equaliser, and although Guardiola said he did not “understand” why play was brought back the manager refused to go any further.

When asked about the incident, he said: “Next question. I will not do a Mikel Arteta comment.

19:37 , Ben Fleming

Manchester City and Erling Haaland fumed at referee Simon Hooper after they were denied a late counter-attack in their thrilling 3-3 draw against Tottenham.

City wanted to play advantage with Jack Grealish through on goal against only a couple of recovering Tottenham defenders. The Premier League champions were on the attack after conceding a late equaliser to Dejan Kulusevski’s header.

Haaland had to be restrained at full-time after leading the protests and reacted to a clip of the incident on social media after full-time, posting: “Wtf”.

On Sky Sports, former Manchester United captain Roy Keane said the referee had made a “mistake” while former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said Hooper had “panicked” by bringing play back.

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards added: “The referee had a brilliant game today until this moment. I don’t understand. He puts the whistle to his mouth, he waves it on but stops to play advantage. Grealish is clearly through but then he stops the play, which I just don’t understand.”

19:42 , Ben Fleming

Both teams are swiftly back in action in midweek as the Premier League’s festive schedule gets into full swing. Man City travel to Aston Villa on Wednesday, while Spurs host West Ham in a London derby on Thursday.

FULL-TIME: Man City 3-3 Tottenham

19:28 , Ben Fleming

Differing emotions at full-time:

FULL-TIME: Man City 3-3 Tottenham

19:18 , Ben Fleming

More from Dias: “Football is unpredictable and football changes all the time. In the past, we’ve had clean sheets that could have been a goal conceded but we were able to sustain it.

“For example this game, the Liverpool game when it looked like everything was locked in we still conceded goals. Football is versatile and we need to adapt constantly.

“Things aren’t going the best way for us right now but the only thing we have to do is keep pushing, keep believing, keep moving forward because at some point if you really believe in what you do things come to you.”

FULL-TIME: Man City 3-3 Tottenham

19:15 , Ben Fleming

Ruben Dias speaking after the game to Sky Sports: “It’s difficult for us. The same feeling as Liverpool - a game we could have won by four or five but in the end, small margins and these things can happen.

“The team did think the performance was good on many levels. Obviously, we conceded the goals but still the attitude, the way we played, the aggression. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get the three points, it’s frustrating.

“The only way now is to keep moving forward. The feeling we will leave the pitch with today is a bit of a frustrating feeling. I think all of us know the team was there for today and unfortunately, we didn’t get the three points.

“I can be proud of what everyone did because everyone did everything to win the game today.”

FULL-TIME: Man City 3-3 Tottenham

19:12 , Ben Fleming

More from Guardiola: “In other sports it is about statistics, and when a team has better statistics, 10 times out of 10 they win. In football, this is not the case.

“Last week the same happened to Spurs. They were the better team against Aston Villa but they lost. So football can be like this sometimes. To score four at Stamford Bridge and draw, to be better against Liverpool and draw, and today we were also not able to win. We need to forget this and move on to the next one and continue.”

On Haaland’s frustration after the game: “He is a fantastic player. His frustration is for the last action [of the game] and not for scoring goals. What can I say as a manager to these players and our fans? A team who tried their best and a full stadium again who cheered us to the end.

“Maybe next time we will be better and improve. How many chances did Spurs create, also Liverpool, not many and we did not get the result we wanted today either. Wednesday we have another game and go for it.”

FULL-TIME: Man City 3-3 Tottenham

19:10 , Ben Fleming

Pep Guardiola speaking to Sky Sports after the game: “It was a good game, that is the most important thing. It was a pity, same as the Liverpool game. I had the feeling that today was an incredible performance in all departments, against a really good team and manager and how they play.

“We created a lot of chances, we were aggressive, incredibly concentrated, and the feeling is that we still want to be there [at the top of the table]. It is a pity. Sometimes football is like life, you do not get what you deserve.”

About the late controversy: “Next question. I will not do a Mikel Arteta comment.

“It is hard when you review the image, the referee decides to blow the whistle after he has already said to play on. After the pass, the whistle, so I do not understand this action.”

FULL-TIME: Man City 3-3 Tottenham

19:08 , Ben Fleming

More from Postecoglou: “We weren’t anywhere near the level of our standards and City will do that to you, they are unbelievable. They put pressure on you and haven’t lost too many games here at the Etihad. Second half we had more belief in ourselves and the team we want to be and we clawed our way back into the game.”

On his half-time team talk: “There would probably only be a few words I can say. Joking aside, it was more trying to get the players to believe in themselves rather than anger at them. I’m always mindful that from where I am on the touchline it seems simple but out there against an unbelievable team it is difficult.

“It was a case of whatever happens I will take responsibility, particularly if it doesn’t go well. But just go out there and believe in yourselves.

“How you react to the tough periods factor in how you are measured in the course of the season. We stuck to our guns and our beliefs, we aren’t out of the tough period yet, we’re going to be thin going into January but how you react is important for what we are trying to build.”

FULL-TIME: Man City 3-3 Tottenham

19:03 , Ben Fleming

Ange Postecoglou speaking to Sky Sports after the game: “It was an entertaining game, plenty in it. We were lucky to be in it by half-time. City could have blown us away in that period, a bit similar to what happened to us against Villa last week.

“We hung in there, second half - were a lot better, a lot more control and a lot more belief in the team. We got our reward for that which is great for the lads.

“It [our character] has been there all year, the last few results have hidden that a little but we are at the bare bones a little bit. I have asked players to play in unfamiliar positions but we have still played some decent football. I think the character has been there all year but we certainly needed it today.

“City are an unbelievable team and there are times when you just have to hang on like we did today.”

FULL-TIME: Man City 3-3 Tottenham

18:57 , Ben Fleming

That’s now three draws in a row for Pep Guardiola’s side who drop to third and three points of Arsenal at the top of the table.

It’s the first time since April 2017 that they have failed to win in three consecutive Premier League matches.

FULL-TIME: Man City 3-3 Tottenham

18:50 , Ben Fleming

So Heung-Min speaking to Sky Sports after the game: “That’s why we love football. Man City are a huge team and one of the best in the world. We kept believing until the 90th minute. I’m very proud of the team.

“I always try to do my best for the team and I couldn’t react quick enough [for my own goal]. That’s football. It’s a good experience, though, to score my first own goal against Man City.

“The lads never gave up until the final whistle. It was brilliant work from Brennan [Johnson] with the cross. Dejan doesn’t score many headers but I’m very proud of him. These points will give us so much confidence for the season.”

FULL-TIME: Man City 3-3 Tottenham

18:50 , Ben Fleming

Dejan Kulusveski speaking to Sky Sports after the game: “It was an unbelievable second half from us - I’m really proud of all the guys. We have to play like this all season.

“It’s too bad we conceded that goal because if we had played like that we would have won the game. We have a lot of things but if we can get better mentally, we’ll be on top this season.

On what he was thinking in the final moments: “Nothing. That’s the best- think as little as possible and then god will do the work. The coach was angry at us at half-time, he said ‘guys, please just play. Stop thinking and just play’. That’s what we have to do.”

FULL-TIME: Man City 3-3 Tottenham

18:41 , Ben Fleming

A thrilling finish in Manchester:

FULL-TIME: Man City 3-3 Tottenham

18:36 , Ben Fleming

Three more goals in that second half - let’s take a look at them.

Spurs levelled initially through Lo Celso’s strike from the edge of the box:

Grealish thought he had won it off the bench with his sweeping finish:

But Spurs dramatically levelled in the 90th minute with Kulusevski’s header:

FULL-TIME: Man City 3-3 Tottenham

18:28 , Ben Fleming

The full-time whistle goes as boos ring around the Etihad. Kulusevski’s late goal has rescued Spurs an unlikely point after City thought they had won it through Grealish.

Haaland is fuming with that late refereeing decision but it won’t change anything. He, himself, missed a good pair of chances in the first half and it’s the away side who will be buzzing with a hard-earned point given the current state of their squad.

Man City 3-3 Tottenham

18:28 , Ben Fleming

90+7 mins: Akanji hits the floor now as the ball comes in. City won’t a penalty but nothing doing from the referee. VAR have a quick look but there’s no foul and play goes on.

Man City 3-3 Tottenham

18:26 , Ben Fleming

90+4 mins: Ooooh no! Spurs committed numbers forward looking for the winner and City could break. Emerson throws himself into the challenge but just as Grealish is played through on goal, the referee blows the whistle for a foul. Very unfortunate for the hosts and Pep is livid on the sideline.

Man City 3-3 Tottenham

18:22 , Ben Fleming

90+1 mins: Five minutes of added time - is there another late twist in this tale?

GOAL! Man City 3-3 Tottenham (Kulusevski, 90 mins)

18:21 , Ben Fleming

Spurs equalise at the death! Johnson gets down the left and his ball into the box finds Kulusevski in the middle, who rises above Ake to somehow guide the ball off the bar and into the net.

Three goals in three games for the Swede at the Etihad and has he just rescued a point for his side in the dying moments?

Man City 3-2 Tottenham

18:18 , Ben Fleming

87 mins: A double change for City as Ake and Kovacic come on for Gvardial and Alvarez.

Spurs also make a change as Richarlison is thrown on for Bissouma.

Man City 3-2 Tottenham

18:17 , Ben Fleming

86 mins: Kulusevski’s cross is headed out by Dias for a corner, but Lewis does superbly to win a goal-kick for his side when the Swede tries to take the set-piece quickly.

Man City 3-2 Tottenham

18:16 , Ben Fleming

83 mins: A yellow this time for Gvardiol after he is late into a challenge on Skipp.

GOAL! Man City 3-2 Tottenham (Grealish 81 mins)

18:11 , Ben Fleming

City restore their lead! It’s poor from Bissouma who gifts the ball away outside his area. The ball finds Haaland down the right side of the box and his cutback is swept home by Grealish who has his first goal of the season and a massive one in the context of this game.

Man City 2-2 Tottenham

18:09 , Ben Fleming

78 mins: Gvardial ballons an effort over the bar as Spurs turn to their bench again as Skipp is introduced, with goalscorer Lo Celso making way.

Man City 2-2 Tottenham

18:06 , Ben Fleming

75 mins: Lewis gets to the byline well, cutting it back to Rodri who scoops his effort over the bar.

Man City 2-2 Tottenham

18:05 , Ben Fleming

74 mins: Porro flies through the back of Grealish and is shown a yellow card.

Man City 2-2 Tottenham

18:02 , Ben Fleming

71 mins: From a corner, Lo Celso tries his luck again but this time it deflects off the heel of Grealish and flies just wide of the post. Hojbjerg has an effort blocked from the follow-up corner as the rebound skips off Johnson and out for a goal-kick.

GOAL! Man City 2-2 Tottenham (Lo Celso, 69 mins)

17:59 , Ben Fleming

Spurs have the equaliser! City have taken the foot off the gas in the last ten minutes and Lo Celso has punished them. Davies wins the ball back in defence and his header flies straight up into Son’s feet. He lays it off to the Argentine who finds the back of the net via the left post.

Two in two for him and we have a level game!

Man City 2-1 Tottenham

17:53 , Ben Fleming

63 mins: Udogie goes through one-on-one with Ederson but the flag quickly goes off and the Italian is well offside.

Man City 2-1 Tottenham

17:52 , Ben Fleming

61 mins: Grealish decides, for whatever reason, to kick the ball away after the whistle has gone. He is duly shown a yellow card which means that - like Rodri - he will miss City’s next game against Aston Villa in midweek.

Man City 2-1 Tottenham

17:49 , Ben Fleming

59 mins: Son does well with the ball down the left, but City’s retreating numbers ensure that his low cross into the box is intercepted.

Man City 2-1 Tottenham

17:47 , Ben Fleming

56 mins: Grealish gives the ball away cheaply and Spurs can break through Son and Kulusevski. In the end, Johnson sees his effort charged down as Ederson comfortably claims the ball.

Man City 2-1 Tottenham

17:45 , Ben Fleming

54 mins: Grealish has time and space to attack down the left for the first time since coming on. He then clips a ball towards the back post but it has just too much on it and Haaland can’t direct it on target.

Man City 2-1 Tottenham

17:42 , Ben Fleming

52 mins: A shame for City as it looks like Doku has picked up an injury. He’s forced to make way, with Grealish replacing him on the left wing.

KICK-OFF: Man City 2-1 Tottenham

17:37 , Ben Fleming

46 mins: A change at the break for Spurs as they search for more control in midfield. Hojbjerg comes on for Gil as the second half gets underway. Straight away Vicario has to be at his best to tip Silva’s effort over the bar.

HALF-TIME: Man City 2-1 Tottenham

17:25 , Ben Fleming

City on top.

HALF-TIME: Man City 2-1 Tottenham

17:23 , Ben Fleming

So, let’s take a look at those three first-half goals then.

Son opened the scoring on the break after just six minutes:

But then scored an own goal just moments later:

Foden then found City’s second to put them ahead at the break:

HALF-TIME: Man City 2-1 Tottenham

17:19 , Ben Fleming

The whistle goes and City leave the pitch with a deserved lead. The hosts were behind early on when Son scored a wonderful goal on the break but were level only moments later when the Spurs captain turned the ball into his own net.

Foden found City’s second with a close-range finish and, in truth, Pep’s side should be further ahead with Alvarez and Doku hitting the woodwork and Haaaldn spurning two good changes.

Much to ponder for Postecoglou at the break.

Man City 2-1 Tottenham

17:19 , Ben Fleming

45+3 mins: A rare hoof long for Spurs perhaps a sign that their uncompromising style may be being worn down by City’s relentless pressing and quality.

Man City 2-1 Tottenham

17:17 , Ben Fleming

45+1 mins: Into the first of three minutes of added time to end this first half we go.

Man City 2-1 Tottenham

17:15 , Ben Fleming

43 mins: A period of calm after that frenetic start to the game. You suspect Spurs would be happy to get through to the break with the score as it is.

Man City 2-1 Tottenham

17:09 , Ben Fleming

38 mins: Udogie now enters the book after a rash challenge on Foden.

Man City 2-1 Tottenham

17:08 , Ben Fleming

36 mins: Haaland now blazes over the bar as the Norwegian spurns another good chance. This could get ugly for Spurs if they don’t get a handle on this game quickly.

Man City 2-1 Tottenham

17:07 , Ben Fleming

35 mins: POST! Alvarez is given time to unleash one on his right foot and he’s inches away from extending his side’s lead as the ball cannons back off the post.

Man City 2-1 Tottenham

17:06 , Ben Fleming

34 mins: A yellow card for Rodri after a foul on Porro means he will miss City’s next game against Villa in midweek.

Man City 2-1 Tottenham

17:04 , Ben Fleming

33 mins: Nearly a third as Davies makes a great sliding invitation to prevent Alvarez getting on the end of a cross.

GOAL! Man City 2-1 Tottenham (Foden, 31 mins)

17:03 , Ben Fleming

City are ahead as Foden slams home from close range. Doku finds Alvarez inside the box, who turns nicely before laying it off to Foden. It’s too easy for the City attacker who has all the time in the world - just yards out from goal - to slam home past Vicario.

Man City 1-1 Tottenham

17:02 , Ben Fleming

30 mins: OFF THE BAR! Doku has Davies on toast as the Belgian twists the Spurs centre-back inside and out before striking on goal. His effort has Vicario well-beaten but it comes crashing back off the underside of the bar and the post. Spurs survive for now.

Man City 1-1 Tottenham

16:59 , Ben Fleming

28 mins: Another corner for Spurs as Gil’s low cross is deflected behind by Silva. Porro delivers again from the left but it’s cleared away by Silva.

Man City 1-1 Tottenham

16:55 , Ben Fleming

23 mins: Johnson shows superb acceleration to get beyond Gvardiol and into the box. His low cross is looking for Son but a much-needed sliding tackle from Dias clears it behind for a corner.

Man City 1-1 Tottenham

16:52 , Ben Fleming

21 mins: A rare corner for Tottenham and a chance to send men forward. It’s taken short and City make a meal of getting rid of the ball and Johnson wins another set-piece for the visitors which, this time, is cleared at the first time of asking.

Man City 1-1 Tottenham

16:49 , Ben Fleming

18 mins: There is no escape for Tottenham at the minute who are trying - but failing - to play their usual, free-flowing style.

Man City 1-1 Tottenham

16:45 , Ben Fleming

13 mins: HUGE MISS! A rare sighting as Erling Haaland inexplicably fires wide with the goal gaping. Tottenham are caught in possession playing out of the back but the City striker somehow drags his effort wide after Silva laid it across to him inside the box

Man City 1-1 Tottenham

16:44 , Ben Fleming

12 mins: Forward City come again as Silva almost latches onto a deflected cross inside the box. The home side ramping things up early.

GOAL! Man City 1-1 Tottenham (Son own goal, 9 mins)

16:40 , Ben Fleming

From hero to villain for the Spurs captain. Just moments after putting his side ahead, Son puts the ball in his own net and City are level immediately!

The free-kick which is swung in from the right and Son gets his body position all wrong. The ball bounces off his knee and helplessly into the far corner.

GOAL! Man City 0-1 Tottenham (Son, 7 mins)

16:38 , Ben Fleming

A clinical counterattack!

Spurs have the lead and it’s a wonderful start for the visitors. They break from the corner and its Son who surges up the pitch and into the box before seeing his effort squirm under Ederson and into the net.

Man City 0-0 Tottenham

16:37 , Ben Fleming

6 mins: City turn over possession deep in the Spurs half as Doku forces a good save down low from Vicario.

Man City 0-0 Tottenham

16:34 , Ben Fleming

2 mins: A switch of play gives Doku the chance to run at Porro as he wins his side’s first corner. Alvarez delivers but Akanji heads wide at the near post after he gets to the ball before Vicario.

KICK-OFF! Man City 0-0 Tottenham

16:32 , Ben Fleming

City get us underway in front of their home fans as we begin to bring the footballing weekend to its conclusion.

Man City vs Tottenham

16:26 , Ben Fleming

Closing in on kick-off here, with the atmosphere building nicely inside the Etihad. We’ve had a superb afternoon of football so far - can we end it on a high here?

Man City vs Tottenham

16:20 , Jamie Braidwood

It was a pre-season friendly with a legacy, one that sparked an interest in Pep Guardiola. As he did his research – even with nothing at stake, he wanted to be prepared – he took heed of a manager who plied his trade almost 6,000 miles away, in a league that attracts little attention in England.

On Sunday, for Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, he will share a touchline with Ange Postecoglou as peers: in 2019, they worked within the same wider footballing family, but the similarities may have ended there.

Postecoglou coached Yokohama F Marinos; the City Football Group have a stake in the Japanese club and as Manchester City prepared for the 2019-20 season, they faced Yokohama, part-way through a J1 League campaign that saw them crowned champions.

“I saw some games before,” Guardiola recalled. “And I said, ‘wow, there are things that I like’. I said to the players that I know we are not ready because it is pre-season but we are going to face a good team who can challenge us.”

City won 3-1; as Guardiola readily recalled, they had better players. Kevin de Bruyne and Raheem Sterling scored that day. The starters also included Kyle Walker, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, Leroy Sane and David and Bernardo Silva.

But it formed a conviction in Guardiola that it was worth keeping an eye on the Australian manager in Japan.

Big match preview by Richard Jolly

Tottenham’s evolution represents a gift and a curse against Man City

Man City vs Tottenham

16:19 , Jamie Braidwood

What a day it’s been in the Premier League so far! Liverpool scored twice late on to beat Fulham in a seven-goal thriller, which means the Reds go above Manchester City in the table.

City will go second again should they defeat Tottenham.

Liverpool 4-3 Fulham

Chelsea 3-2 Brighton

Bournemouth 2-2 Aston Villa

West Ham 1-1 Crystal Palace

Man City vs Tottenham

16:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Ange Postecoglou has cited the early part of Manchester City’s journey under Pep Guardiola as a reason why he has total conviction in his ideas at Tottenham.

“There are plenty of coaches that coach very differently to me, but they’re at that club for four or five years and they have that success,” he said. “That’s what I’m talking about with a plan.

“It’s not about just playing one way or having a clear identity. Having a plan means getting the right people involved in the club who you believe will take you where you want to go.

“Then you invest in them, in the club, in the squad and you stick to that plan. It doesn’t mean that’s just exactly the same as anyone else.

“City are different to Arsenal, Arsenal are different to Liverpool, Liverpool are different to both of them but as far as I can see they have the same managers and they’ve gone through tough times.

“They saw something in them. You have to show something, it’s not just about blindly appointing someone and saying you’ve got five years, but those managers have shown they have a plan and the club have said ‘let’s back these people.”’

Man City vs Tottenham

15:55 , Jamie Braidwood

Pep Guardiola has no doubt Manchester City’s fans will be there to lift the team if they ever hit a poor run.

City supporters have seen little but success during Guardiola’s reign as manager, winning five Premier League titles and a glorious treble last season.

Yet Guardiola recognises that run may one day come to an end and it is then the City manager hopes the fans, so used to being entertained, will be able to inspire them.

The Spaniard said: “We want the fans to enjoy and have fun, have one hour and 30 minutes in good moments. That depends on us. When we play good, always they are there.

“It’s just sometimes the situation is not going well. In that moment it’s not because the players don’t want it - because they’ve proved over how many years their consistency - but it is in that moment we need them.

“Of course we won a lot and, in the future, maybe you have to understand in the mind that this is an exception. It’s not normal to win the treble, it’s not normal to win five Premier Leagues in six years.

“You have to understand that - OK, continue to enjoy - but if the bad moments are coming this season and the next one and the next one, you have to be there.

“And I’m pretty sure they’ll be there because it’s a club that has come from Maine Road and from being in mid-table, not fighting for the titles. They were there all the time.

“I was not here but the people talk to me. So if it’s coming back down a little, ‘Come on, let’s go.’ Do what you have to do to come back there on top of the league and don’t be down for a long time.”

Man City vs Tottenham

15:44 , Jamie Braidwood

From Opta:

Tottenham Hotspur have lost their last three Premier League matches, having been unbeaten in their previous 11 games (W9 D2). Spurs haven’t had a longer losing run since losing six on the spin in October and November 2004, with Jacques Santini and Martin Jol managing three games each in that run. The last Spurs manager to lose four in a row was David Pleat in March and April 2004.

Tottenham have scored first in their last three Premier League matches but gone on to lose all three, only the fifth side to do that in Premier League history and first since Leicester in December 2014. No team has ever scored first and lost four games in a row.

Man City vs Tottenham - Team news!

15:34 , Jamie Braidwood

Three changes for Manchester City from midweek - as Ederson, Jeremy Doku and Julian Alvaraz come in.

Tottenham make one change from last week’s defeat to Aston Villa, as Yves Bissouma replaces the injured Rodrigo Bentancur after returning from suspension.

Emerson Royal and Ben Davies continue as the centre-back pair but Richarlison is back on the bench.

Man City vs Tottenham - Team news!

15:32 , Jamie Braidwood

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Gvardiol, Dias, Akanji, Rodri, Silva, Foden, Doku, Alvarez, Haaland

Tottenham: Vicario, Udogie, Porro, Royal, Davies, Bissouma, Lo Celso, Johnson, Kulusevski, Gil, Son

Man City vs Tottenham

15:28 , Jamie Braidwood

We’ll bring you team news in a couple of minutes: Postecoglou did not include a single centre-back or defensive midfielder in his starting line-up against Aston Villa last week. Will he be so bold against away at Manchester City?

Man City vs Tottenham

15:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Ange Postecoglou insists he will relish the prospect of taking injury-hit Tottenham to Premier League champions Manchester City this weekend.

Spurs make the trip to the Etihad on a three-match losing run and with their list of absentees into double figures with Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, James Maddison and Rodrigo Bentancur among those sidelined.

Tottenham boast a good record against Pep Guardiola’s City with five wins from their last eight meetings, but that has come from playing a more pragmatic style compared to Postecoglou’s attacking philosophy.

Even with a growing injury list, the Australian is not about to ditch his possession-based, front-foot tactics any time soon despite a seemingly daunting visit to last season’s treble-winners.

“It’s always a challenge playing against City or any team Pep manages. You love that, you relish that, that’s the arena you want to be in, measuring yourself against the very best,” Postecoglou stated.

“Yeah, great if things were a bit smoother for us but it is what it is and I still think during this period for us, even last week, there were moments in the game when we played some fantastic football.

“We’ve got to crack on, we’ve got to get on with it. We can’t take our eyes off what we’re trying to achieve here. For me that’s always paramount to everything I do, every decision I make.

“Every time we put a team out there it’s about us becoming the team we want to become. Through that process there’s going to be some challenges, as there is now, some tough times and you just have to stay focused on what you’re trying to achieve.

“For me these are the important times because this will show what kind of football team we want to be. You can sort of shy away, say we have injuries, we’re playing Man City away but you’re either going to be a club that tries to knock off the big clubs or you are a big club. You are one or the other.

“My hope and my ambition for this club is to make it a big club and to do that you have to be successful and win things. To win things you have to have a plan, stick to it and believe in it.”

Man City vs Tottenham

15:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Prediction

Manchester City win a high-scoring encounter. Manchester City 4-2 Tottenham

Man City vs Tottenham - Early team news

15:02 , Jamie Braidwood

John Stones could be fit to start for Manchester City after making a midweek return from injury off the bench, while Mateo Kovacic is also back fit to bolster Pep Guardiola’s options. Kevin de Bruyne remains out.

Spurs suffered another blow last weekend with Rodrigo Bentancur, only just back from an injury lay-off, set to miss another significant period of football with an ankle injury. Yves Bissouma and Cristian Romero are back available after suspension in much needed good news for Ange Postecoglou, who remains without Micky van de Ven, James Maddison and Richarlison. Pape Matar Sarr is also not yet fit to feature.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Gvardiol; Rodri, Stones; Foden, Silva, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland.

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Davies, Udogie; Bissouma, Hojbjerg; Kulusevski, Lo Celso, Johnson; Son.

Man City vs Tottenham

15:01 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Manchester City vs Totenham?

Manchester City vs Tottenham is due to kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 3 December at the Etihad Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 4pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Man City vs Tottenham

15:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Man City vs Tottenham.

We will be bringing you all the action from the Etihad Stadium including build up, team news and some of the wider stories involving the two teams.

Manchester City will be wanting to return to winning ways following their draw against Liverpool, while for Spurs, who have lost their last three matches after a high-flying start, it is an important chance to lay down a marker to the others in the race for a Champions League spot.