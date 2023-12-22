Man City vs Fluminense LIVE: Latest updates from Club World Cup final as Grealish and Foden start

The Club World Cup reaches its crescendo tonight as the annual tournament of six continental champions, plus a host nation, has been whittled down to just two.

The reigning Champions League winners, Manchester City, are Europe’s representative and defeated Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds on Tuesday. They are hoping to add a new trophy to their collection this evening as they face Brazilian side Fluminense in Saudi Arabia.

The Copa Libertadores champions have struggled domestically this season but reached the final after beating Al Ahly 2-0 in the other semi-final. City are hoping to win the tournament for the first time in the club’s history and claim five trophies in a calendar year.

Striker Erling Haaland, who has missed the past four matches with a foot injury, is unavailable, along with Kevin de Bruyne and Jeremy Doku.

Follow all the updates from the final below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:

Manchester City vs Fluminese live

Manchester City face Fluminese in the Club World Cup final with kick off at 6pm

Final of Fifa’s club competition is being played in Saudi Arabia

City are without Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Kevin de Bruyne

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, Lewis, Bernardo, Foden, Grealish, Alvarez

Man City vs Fluminense

We’re heading towards kick off now in Saudi Arabia, and here are some photos of the teams arriving at the stadium:

Man City vs Fluminense

Pep Guardiola will draw on his childhood memories of watching Brazil as he aims to secure Club World Cup glory for Manchester City.

City face the Brazilian winners of the Copa Libertadores, South America’s equivalent of the Champions League, in Saudi Arabia on Friday for the global title.

Manager Guardiola admits City have not faced the like of Fluminense before but is familiar with their style having grown up watching and admiring some of the great Brazil sides.

It’s just like watching Brazil for Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Man City vs Fluminense

In the third-place play-off between Al Ahly and Urawa Red Diamonds:

Egyptian side Al Ahly saw off a fightback from Urawa Red Diamonds to claim third place in the Club World Cup with a 4-2 victory in Jeddah.

The African champions were pegged back by their Asian counterparts as a Jose Kante volley and Alexander Scholz penalty cancelled out early goals from Yasser Ibrahim and Percy Tau. Al Ahly reclaimed the lead on the hour when Yoshio Koizumi deflected an Ali Maaloul shot into his own net. Maaloul then missed a penalty but wrapped up the victory with a fine free-kick in stoppage time.

Man City vs Fluminense

And here is the Fluminese team:

Fluminense XI: Fabio; Xavier, Nino, Melo, Marcelo; Andre, Martinelli; Arias, Ganso, Keno; Cano.

Subs: Rangel, Eudes, Marlon, Alexsander, Kennedy, Daniel, Guga, Santos, Gonzalez, Barbosa, Braz, Lima.

Man City vs Fluminense

In total Manchester City have made three changes, Ruben Dias for Manuel Akanji, with Rico Lewis and Julian Alvarez coming in for Matheus Nunes and Mateo Kovacic.

Man City vs Fluminense

This is it, the Fifa Club World Cup final, where we find out the answer to the question we’ve all been wondering: who really are the best team in the world... the team currently fourth in the Premier League, or the team who just finished seventh in the Brazilian Serie A?

This, of course, is the slight flaw in the admirable idea of the Champions League winners taking on the Copa Libertadores champions, or whoever makes it to the final of the competition. Last year, Real Madrid played Al-Hilal in, supposedly, the biggest game in the world. In 2016, Madrid vied for global dominance against, erm, Kashima Antlers.

Guardiola, Diniz and why this Club World Cup final is worth watching

Man City vs Fluminense

Manchester City have announced their line-up for the Club World Cup final, and there is still no place for Erling Haaland, who is not even among the substitutes.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, Lewis, Bernardo, Foden, Grealish, Alvarez

SUBS: Ortega Moreno, Carson, Phillips, Kovacic, Gomez, Gvardiol, Akanji, Nunes, Bobb, Alleyne, Susoho, Hamilton

Man City vs Fluminense

Pep Guardiola in his pre-match press conference was full of praise for the opposition.

Reported by the BBC, he said: “[I know] what they can do. They have beaten teams from Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay. I know the players and respect them for what they do. It’s really good the way they play.

“We have to be precise with the ball and accept they will play the way we never face. It is not positional - they move a lot. The ball moves side to side.”

Man City vs Fluminense

Manchester City have never been in the competition before, and it offers a chance at a first trophy this season.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference on Thursday reported by the BBC, Kyle Walker said: “For me, it’s about this club and putting it where it wants to be.

“This is the first time the club has been in this competition. The fans have travelled from Maine Road to the Etihad and the processes of being where this club is going to be. It’s mainly for them.

“It’s fantastic when you see blue shirts in the stadium cheering you on and celebrating goals with you. It’s a great feeling and the more we keep winning, the more we are going to get in the stadium.”

Man City vs Fluminense

Who are Fluminese?

Led by Fernando Diniz, the Brazilian team are experienced, the goalkeeper Fabio is 43, and former Inter Milan defender Felipe Melo is 40.

Their style of play tends to favour playing out from the back, and Pep Guardiola admitted it was one City have “never faced”.

Up front, Fluminese have 26-year-old Colombia international Jhon Arias on the right wing.

Man City vs Fluminense

Manchester City will look to add another trophy to their collection as they face Brazilian side Fluminense in the Club World Cup final tonight in Saudi Arabia.

Pep Guardiola’s side eased into the final with a comfortable 3-0 win over Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds on Tuesday, bouncing back from their disappointing 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Is Man City v Fluminense on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch

Man City vs Fluminense

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Fifa Club World Cup final between Manchester City and Fluminense and the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

For both teams it is their first Club World Cup final, with Fluminese qualifying after winning the Copa Libertadores for the first time in their history.