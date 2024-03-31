Man City vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Man City vs Arsenal LIVE!

It is a huge day in the race for the Premier League title as holders Manchester City welcome Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium. After Liverpool beat Brighton in the early kick-off, the Gunners have to win to reclaim top spot.

The Gunners have not won at the Etihad in nine years and lost at this venue almost a year ago to the day as last season’s challenge faded in excruciating circumstances for Mikel Arteta and his team. Arsenal have been able to name Bukayo Saka in their starting line-up but Gabriel Martinelli is only on the bench while City are without Ederson but have recalled Kevin De Bruyne to their XI after his recent groin injury.

It has been nearly two decades since Arsenal last lifted the league trophy and this could prove the decisive test of their credentials, particularly after stumbling at the final hurdles in 2023. Follow all the latest from Man City vs Arsenal with Standard Sport’s LIVE match blog, featuring expert analysis from our reporter Simon Collings at the ground!

Man City vs Arsenal updates

How to watch: Sky Sports

Man City team news: De Bruyne in, Ederson out

Arsenal team news: Saka and Jesus start but no Martinelli

Man City 0-0 Arsenal | 26 mins

16:57 , Marc Mayo

Mighty tackle by Declan Rice sends Arsenal into a counter and Martin Odegaard combines with Gabriel Jesus to send Kai Havertz into the box...

Stefan Ortega out first and he gets a thump from Havertz’s knee for his troubles.

Early injury trouble for City too, Nathan Ake is having to come off. Rico Lewis on.

Man City 0-0 Arsenal | 24 mins

16:55 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal reporter Simon Collings at the Etihad

Declan Rice and Jorginho playing deep together today, both essentially screening the back-four as opposed to just one of them being tasked with the job.

Man City 0-0 Arsenal | 23 mins

16:54 , Marc Mayo

Halfway through the first half and this one has been a little... stodgy.

Perhaps not surprising given both teams have four centre-backs in their XIs! Arsenal then also have a striker playing out wide and a whatever-Kai-Havertz-is playing up front.

Man City 0-0 Arsenal | 21 mins

16:52 , Marc Mayo

Another Arsenal chance to counter after Josko Gvardiol’s errant pass, only for the Croatian to throw in a fine sliding tackle to end Bukayo Saka’s run.

Man City 0-0 Arsenal | 17 mins

16:48 , Marc Mayo

Rare Arsenal corner swung in deep by Bukayo Saka and Stefan Ortega makes a fantastic claim in a crowd of bodies.

Man City 0-0 Arsenal | 16 mins

16:48 , Marc Mayo

Man City keep up the pressure and win a corner down the left.,

Nathan Ake flicks it on but David Raya can grab it from close range!

In the stands, Arsenal fan and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is here - for our readers abroad; depending on who you read, he’s either likely or very, very likely to become the next prime minister.

(REUTERS)

Man City 0-0 Arsenal | 13 mins

16:44 , Marc Mayo

Ruben Dias is filling the John Stones role of pushing into the midfield from centre-back with City in possession.

And some more pressure from the hosts nearly sees Kevin De Bruyne’s through ball find a man, but Arsenal clear.

Not for long though, they’re having to go long from inside their own half and City are reclaiming possession very quickly.

Man City 0-0 Arsenal | 10 mins

16:41 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal reporter Simon Collings at the Etihad

Arsenal looked a bit nervy in the early moments, but starting to settle now. Crucial they stay in the game. So often they get blown away in the first-half here.

(REUTERS)

Man City 0-0 Arsenal | 8 mins

16:39 , Marc Mayo

Half a chance for Gabriel Jesus!

Sloppy ball from Josko Gvardiol allows Arsenal to attack, with Ben White overlapping down the right flank. His cross lands for Jesus, who volleys it low and wide of the near post.

Man City 0-0 Arsenal | 6 mins

16:37 , Marc Mayo

The Gunners put in a couple of sturdy clearances to repel the first City attack but there isn’t a huge amount of composure from Ben White on the ball and they’re yet to have a spell of possession to get going in this game.

Man City 0-0 Arsenal | 4 mins

16:35 , Marc Mayo

Gabriel Jesus does well to avoid a card for a pretty cynical grab of Bernardo Silva as the winger darts towards the Arsenal box. Absolutely no way he escapes that if it were the 33rd minute, not the third.

Kevin De Bruyne swings it in... out for a corner by Ben White as Erling Haaland lurks.

Man City 0-0 Arsenal | 3 mins

16:34 , Marc Mayo

Erling Haaland is offside as he breaks the Arsenal line and the flag stays down long enough for the Norwegian to take a tumble under William Saliba’s challenge.

Looked like he had a case for a spot-kick - were the flag not up!

Man City 0-0 Arsenal | 2 mins

16:32 , Marc Mayo

Josko Gvardiol is, in fact, at left-back despite how Man City warmed up. Nathan Ake on the left side of central defence, with the left-footed Ruben Dias on the right.

Arsenal have Kai Havertz through the middle and Gabriel Jesus wide on the left flank in attack.

Man City vs Arsenal | Kick-off!

16:31 , Marc Mayo

Here. We. Go.

Manchester City and Arsenal do battle at the Etihad Stadium, what a game this promises to be!

The final 'title decider' of the season

16:28 , Marc Mayo

This will be the final time Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool play each other - and could prove definitive for one or both of these teams’ title bids.

The league table for the top three’s meeting this year currently reads:

Arsenal: P3 W2 D1 L0 Pts 7

Liverpool: P4 W0 D3 L1 Pts 3

Man City: P3 W0 D2 L1 Pts 2

Here come the players!

16:26 , Marc Mayo

Our referee today, Anthony Taylor, leads out the two teams in a bouncing Etihad Stadium.

Kick-off coming up!

Determined until the end 💪 pic.twitter.com/YsHbjW69pD — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 31, 2024

A hint at how Man City will line up?

16:26 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal reporter Simon Collings at the Etihad

Judging by the warm-up, City will have Nathan Ake at left-back. Suspect that is all down to Pepe Guardiola wanting to keep Bukayo Saka quiet.

Looks like Josko Gvardiol will be centre-back today.

The key battle in midfield

16:22 , Marc Mayo

Just hearing Roy Keane describe how important a game this is for Declan Rice in the Sky Sports studio, as the key difference between this Arsenal team and the one hammered at the Etihad a year ago.

As it happens, Simon also discussed Rice’s battle with Rodri ahead of the game.

Which you can read here!

(Various - Getty, PA)

Arsenal face true test of Mikel Arteta progress

16:20 , Marc Mayo

“One of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's favourite tactics ahead of big games is using motivational tools.”

Ahead of kick-off, check out Simon’s big match preview of how the Gunners arrive at the Etihad.

Read the full story!

Pep Guardiola gives his pre-game thoughts to Sky Sports

16:16 , Marc Mayo

On City’s experience: “If it gives you a 3-0 headstart then yeah... but that’s not going to happen! In believing who we are, yeah of course, but me as a manager knowing these players... I don’t know what’s going to happen but never are we going to doubt for one second what we are capable of.”

On losing at the Emirates: “It was different. Different players and a long time ago. We improve, they improve. It was the beginning of the season. It was a tight game, [the goal] was at the end - of course you can learn. Different game, but many months ago.”

On Ederson’s injury: “For this game, not even close. It’s a loss but we rely on Stefan [Ortega] incredibly so could be better if Kyle [Walker]’s here, could be better if John [Stones] is completely fit and Ederson.”

Arsenal reporter Simon Collings at the Etihad

16:13 , Marc Mayo

A big plus for Arsenal today is that their bench looks stacked. So often in recent months, they've been short of options. Not today.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta speaks to Sky Sports ahead of kick-off

16:08 , Marc Mayo

On Arsenal’s readiness: “You want to be in these situations and now you have to step up. You really have to feel the energy and look forward to play these games, and go for it. This is who we are.”

On playing the game, not the occasion: “It’s another game, we know the opponent - they are very strong and we’ve faced them in the past. The success we’ve had is because we continue to be ourselves, that’s what we have to do today.”

On mental preparedness: “The best way to do it is to believe that you can do it and to actually do it. In those moments, we’ve had a lot in the last few seasons, you have to continue to do the same thing.”

On being better than last year: “We have to show that today! We are capable of beating them if we raise the level and are at our best collectively.”

Rewind: Arsenal down Man City in penalty drama

16:04 , Marc Mayo

Fabio Vieira and Aaron Ramsdale (remember them?) were the heroes as Arsenal scored in the 11th minute of stoppage time to rescue the Community Shield at the very start of the campaign.

In the shootout, it was something of a formality as Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri failed to score before Arsenal snapped up the trophy with a 4-1 scoreline.

Arsenal are Community Shield champions!! 🏆



Fabio Vieira's penalty sealed the win for the Gunners! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/8L7097f4vr — ITV Football (@itvfootball) August 6, 2023

Man City vs Arsenal | Countdown to kick-off

16:01 , Marc Mayo

With that result, both City and Arsenal can approach this game knowing exactly what is at stake.

The warm-ups are just getting started and kick-off is in 30 minutes!

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Full time at Anfield!

15:57 , Marc Mayo

Mohamed Salah’s goal put Liverpool ahead midway through the second half and Brighton have put together a late rally in a bid to snatch a point.

But it’s not enough to prevent the Reds from going top of the table ahead of Man City vs Arsenal.

That means only a win will put the Gunners back in first with City guaranteed to be second at best come 6.30pm tonight...

(REUTERS)

Mikel Arteta outlines biggest fear

15:51 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal have a miserable record at the Etihad and have not won there since 2015, losing their last eight games there.

The most recent of those losses came last April when the Gunners lost 4-1. The defeat was a damaging one as Arsenal let a five-point lead slip as City chased them down to win the title.

Mikel Arteta has been speaking about his emotions that followed that defeat on the eve of this afternoon’s game.

He said: “Not nice, I guarantee you.

“I don’t want to go through that again because we knew after that it was going to be very difficult, something that we fought for that many months. It was a different timing as well.”

Read the full story!

Arsenal reporter Simon Collings at the Etihad

15:47 , Marc Mayo

Bold call from Arteta to play Jesus on the left wing - who left City to be a No9 - but I like it. Trossard is best off the bench and, if Martinelli isn't fit to start, I like Jesus' experience in a big game like this.

Get Simon’s full thoughts on the team news with his video preview from the Etihad press box!

"I like that call from Arteta"@sr_collings is at the Etihad to assess the team news ahead of Man City vs Arsenal 🎥



LIVE: https://t.co/ShXpvfzkcn#MCIARS | #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/kimZWRZFla — Standard Sport (@standardsport) March 31, 2024

Two changes for Man City

15:45 , Marc Mayo

Kevin De Bruyne returns from a groin injury to helm the Man City engine room as Pep Guardiola opts for a couple of surprise decisions in his XI.

Firstly, Manuel Akanji is favoured over Rico Lewis at right-back as Nathan Ake replaces the absent Kyle Walker.

The hosts are have John Stones on the bench despite Guardiola ruling the England defender out in the week.

Ederson remains unavailable so Stefan Ortega keeps the gloves and, in attack, Jeremy Doku drops to the bench for De Bruyne.

How City line up today 🩵



XI | Ortega, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol, Rodrigo, Kovacic, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Foden, Haaland



SUBS | Carson, Stones, Grealish, Doku, Alvarez, Gomez, Nunes, Bobb, Lewis#ManCity | @etihad pic.twitter.com/g9HsxaGaqK — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 31, 2024

Arsenal bring back Gabriel Jesus

15:39 , Marc Mayo

Gabriel Martinelli is only fit for the bench as Arsenal name their XI.

Former Man City striker Gabriel Jesus gets the nod over Leandro Trossard for his first start since the end of January.

Jorginho and Jakub Kiwior are favoured in central midfield and left-back, respectively.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Magalhaes start after injury worries.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



One change from last time out against FC Porto - Jesus replaces Trossard



Let's make it count, Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/D41CTze0jS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 31, 2024

How Man City line up

15:31 , Marc Mayo

Man City XI: Ortega; Akanji, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; De Bruyne, Silva, Foden; Haaland

Subs: Carson, Stones, Grealish, Doku, Alvarez, Gomez, Nunes, Bobb, Lewis

Arsenal team news confirmed

15:31 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Jesus

Subs: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Zinchenko, Partey, Vieira, Smith Rowe, Trossard, Martinelli, Nketiah

Team news up next!

15:25 , Marc Mayo

We’re expecting both line-ups to be confirmed imminently...

John Stones was spotted getting off the Man City team bus, are we about to get a surprise or is he just there for moral support?

Ready to take on the Gunners! 💪 pic.twitter.com/JlT1RNdnjE — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 31, 2024

Rewind: Emmanuel Adebayor does *that*

15:20 , Marc Mayo

It’s quite impressive how a player with with nearly 450 appearances and over 150 goals is best remembered for the most remarkable wind-up celebration of all-time.

Well, you’d have to say, Emmanuel Adebayor chose this life..!

🔟 years ago today...



Emmanuel Adebayor ran the length of the Etihad pitch to celebrate a vital Man City goal in front of the fuming Arsenal fans 😡 pic.twitter.com/n025qM9GNw — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 12, 2019

Head-to-head record

15:12 , Marc Mayo

City’s eight-game winning streak in this fixture has abruptly ended this season, with Arsenal triumphant in their Community Shield meeting via penalties at Wembley in August before Gabriel Martinelli’s late winner in the league at the Emirates in October.

Man City wins: 65

Arsenal wins: 100

Draws: 45

Bukayo Saka in the house

15:06 , Marc Mayo

The Arsenal team have arrived at the Etihad Stadium and Bukayo Saka is with the squad.

Images of Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli also being with the team have circulated on social media, although that’s no guarantee any will play later.

“We come here with confidence and a lot of belief, we’re gonna go for it,” Martin Odegaard tells Sky as he heads to the dressing room.

Man City vs Arsenal | Countdown to kick-off

14:59 , Marc Mayo

We are now 90 minutes away from the 90 minutes in Manchester.

A bit of pre-game atmosphere already bubbling away around the ground as we await the team buses.

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

Half-time at Anfield

14:51 , Marc Mayo

The early kick-off has just reached the half-time break and it’s 1-1 between Liverpool and Brighton.

That’s a great result for both Man City and Arsenal, should it stay that way, although it could have been better after Danny Welbeck put the Seagulls ahead after only 90 seconds.

Liverpool have fought back strongly and levelled after Luis Diaz benefited from a weak Joel Veltman clearance.

Still 45 minutes to go on Merseyside and you can bet those already in position at the Etihad are glued to the TV screens!

Luis Díaz pounces and Liverpool are LEVEL! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/CUdpsZcpUX — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 31, 2024

Kevin De Bruyne 'to start' for Man City

14:41 , Marc Mayo

Some early rumours going around social media that Kevin De Bruyne will start for City.

We’re expecting confirmed team news in just over 45 minutes’ time...

Mikel Arteta hails Pep Guardiola as the 'best coach in the world'

14:35 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has hailed Pep Guardiola as the “best coach in the world by a mile” as he prepares to take his to side to the Etihad for a huge game in the title race.

The Spaniard believes City’s remarkable rise over the past few years has forced his side to raise their level and he has labelled Guardiola the No1 manager in the game.

“In my opinion he’s the best coach in the world by a mile and he’s one of the nicest people that I’ve met in football,” he said.

“Certainly he’s one of the ones that I’ve had the most fun and laughter working with. That’s gonna stay there forever.

“I know the passion that he lives the game, the intelligence, the way that he handles the team as well and the club, how demanding he is - and then he has an incredible work ethic.

“That’s something people don’t see, but there is a lot of work behind the scenes and he has managed to do it for three different clubs at the top, elite level, every single season. That’s a huge quality.”

Read the full story!

(Action Images via Reuters)

Declan Rice calls on Arsenal to end 'chokers' tag

14:23 , Marc Mayo

Declan Rice says Arsenal have to win at Manchester City on Sunday if they want to change perceptions and show they are ready to win the title.

“We have got to go to the Etihad, which is going to be really tough, but if you want to get past that barrier of Arsenal being labelled stuff, you have to go there and win," said Rice.

“We have to show that steeliness and character to prove we can be one of the best teams.

“There's no doubt that City are the best team in the world at the minute, but we have full confidence and belief as a group, and the manager, that we can get a result.”

Read the full story!

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Man City vs Arsenal match odds

14:15 , Marc Mayo

Man City to win: Evens

Arsenal to win: 11/4

Draw: 13/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

Score prediction

14:03 , Marc Mayo

This season’s title ‘deciders’ have been rather inconclusive so far. City and Liverpool have drawn twice with Arsenal also leaving Anfield with a point after beating both on their own turf.

At the Etihad, things are typically expected to be different (and worse) for the Gunners but a positive result may just elevate them to the status of title favourites, despite arguably having the toughest run-in of the three rivals.

City have looked a tad more vulnerable this year yet, simply put, still never seem to lose a game. Arsenal have traded their whimsical naivety of last season for a brand of clinical, focused chaos. It’s too tough to call.

A 1-1 draw.

Our prediction for the Arsenal line-up

13:53 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Doubts: Gabriel, Martinelli, Saka

Injuries: Timber

Early Arsenal team news

13:40 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal are confident that all of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes will be fit to face City after recent injury issues.

Asked on Friday if they could make Sunday’s game at the Etihad, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said: “Yeah, there is a chance.

“They haven’t trained. Tomorrow we have another session, so there is a chance they can be available.”

Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakub Kiwior are all competing for the starting left-back berth and Arteta will have to decide whether to start Jorginho, Thomas Partey or Leandro Trossard in central midfield with Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard if Martinelli is fit.

The game is likely to come too soon for long-term absentee Jurrien Timber, though he is closing in on his return to the Arsenal matchday squad for the first time since August after recovering from knee surgery.

How we reckon City could line up

13:34 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; De Bruyne, Rodri; Silva, Foden, Doku; Haaland

Injuries: Walker, Stones

Early Man City team news

13:25 , Marc Mayo

The hosts are monitoring several injury concerns ahead of the game and will be without John Stones and Kyle Walker with issues sustained while away with England.

Captain Kevin De Bruyne should be fit after a groin problem however, with Manuel Akanji, Jack Grealish and Ederson also likely to be involved.

Pep Guardiola could certainly have put a strong lineup together even if all of those players were to miss out, but it would have left City with a thin and youthful bench.

Where to watch Man City vs Arsenal

13:14 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, today’s game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning after Liverpool’s game with Brighton at Anfield.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Man City vs Arsenal LIVE!

13:03 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of Manchester City vs Arsenal!

We were here almost a year ago as the Gunners suffered a 4-1 defeat which ultimately did for their title ambitions.

This time around, Mikel Arteta’s men lead the league again - although that could change come kick-off - and have won their last eight Premier League games.

Man City, meanwhile, have not lost a game since early December and look good value to defend not just one but perhaps all three of last year’s haul of trophies.

Follow all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction right here with kick-off coming at 4.30pm GMT and our reporter Simon Collings at the ground to provide his expert analysis.