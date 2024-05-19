Man City target West Ham's Japan defender Shimizu

Risa Shimizu spent nine years at Tokyo Verdy Beleza before joining West Ham [Getty Images]

Manchester City are hoping to sign Japan international Risa Shimizu from West Ham this summer.

Shimizu, 27, is out of contract in June and it is understood she turned down an offer to extend from West Ham amid interest from City.

The defender joined West Ham in 2022 and quickly established herself as a key player, starting every match in the league in her first season.

She could link up with Japan team-mate Yui Hasegawa, who joined City from West Ham in 2022.

Meanwhile, the Hammers have targeted Bayern Munich defender Ines Belloumou as a potential recruit this summer but they will need to pay a fee.