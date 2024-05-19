Man City player ratings: Foden comes out on top for the season

Phil Foden has been the standout player not just in City's campaign but across the Premier League - Michael Regan/Getty Images

Players must have started at least one Premier League game to qualify. Statistics apply only to that competition.

Goalkeepers

Ederson (33 apps, 0 goals)

Another solid season from the Brazilian, although somewhat unusually he had to be replaced in four league matches owing to injury. 8/10

Stefan Ortega (8 apps, 0 goals)

The strongest deputy Ederson has had during his time at City. Underlined his worth this week with a match-winning display as a substitute against Spurs. 7/10

Defenders

Kyle Walker (31 apps, 0 goals)

Picked by the players to succeed Ilkay Gundogan as captain, having come close to leaving for Bayern Munich last summer. Still a formidable competitor despite being just days shy of his 34th birthday. 8/10

Manuel Akanji (29 apps, 2 goals)

One of the great bargains of the Premier League era at just £15 million, the Switzerland international has been arguably his side’s most consistent defender. 8.5/10

Rúben Dias (29 apps, 0 goals)

The consummate professional and an important voice in the dressing room as one of City’s five-strong leadership group. 7.5/10

John Stones (16 apps, 1 goal)

When fit, there are few centre-halves to match him, not least his ability to step into midfield, but it has been an injury-plagued campaign for the England man. 6.5/10

Nathan Ake (28 apps, 2 goals)

Another classy season from the unassuming Dutchman. A popular and dependable team-mate who seldom puts a foot wrong. 7.5/10

Josko Gvardiol (27 apps, 4 goals)

Struggled for the first two-thirds of his debut season in England but has found his feet in the last couple of months and demonstrated an eye for goal. 7/10

Rico Lewis (16 apps, 2 goals)

A Steady Eddy. Tidy and efficient and deserved his call-up to the senior England squad as a replacement for Kyle Walker. 6.5/10

Midfielders

Mateo Kovacic (29 apps, 1 goal)

At £25m, the Croatia midfielder’s signing from Chelsea made plenty of sense, particularly given the exit of Ilkay Gundogan. Solid if unspectacular. 7/10

Bernardo Silva (32 apps, 6 goals)

Persuaded to stay last summer amid interest from Paris St-Germain, the Portuguese remains a key figure in this City side. 7.5/10

Phil Foden (34 apps, 17 goals)

Arguably the standout performer in the Premier League this season, the England midfielder has taken his game to new heights, often in a central role. 9.5/10

Rodri (33 apps, 7 goals) City lost just four games in all competitions this season and it is no coincidence the indefatigable Spaniard missed them all. The best holding midfielder in Europe. 9.5/10

Rodri celebrates against West Ham at the end of a season in which he cemented his place as Europe's best anchor man - Oli Scarff/AFP

Kevin De Bruyne (17 apps, 4 goals)

Missed five months of the campaign through injury but returned in January and has been creating chances at a faster rate than any Premier League player since Opta began recording such records 20 years ago. 8.5/10

Matheus Nunes (17 apps, 0 goals)

Signed from Wolves for £53 million after City failed with moves for Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice and backed away from a deal for Lucas Paqueta. Nunes has struggled to force his way in. Will need to improve next season. 5/10

Jack Grealish (20 apps, 3 goals)

A disappointing season not helped by a series of injury problems and a drop in confidence. City will hope their £100m man rediscovers his mojo next season. 5.5/10

Jeremy Doku (28 apps, 3 goals)

Enjoyed a fast and encouraging start at City following his £55m move from Rennes before falling away and then succumbing to injury, but played an important role from the bench in the past couple of months. 7.5/10

Oscar Bobb (14 apps, 1 goal)

Underlined his considerable talent with a stunning winner against Newcastle in January. The Norwegian has had to be patient but should get more chances next season. 7/10

Forwards

Erling Haaland (30 apps, 27 goals)

Criticised for his performances in big games against the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal but the Norway striker remains the most potent goalscorer in the league. Hus numbers are eye-watering given he missed two months through injury. 9/10

Julián Álvarez (36 apps, 11 goals)

The Argentina forward often gets overlooked given the intense spotlight on Haaland but he has grown into a very important member of Guardiola’s squad. 8/10

