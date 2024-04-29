Man City helped by dry ground in Nottingham Forest win, says Guardiola

Manchester City were “incredibly fortunate” to benefit from the dry ground in their 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest, Pep Guardiola has said.

Though the win made themselves favourites for a fourth successive title, it was far from their best performance and City were grateful to Forest for wasting four chances.

The City boss said the missed opportunities came about as the pitch was dry and the ball bounced high.

“With the chances they had with a better pitch condition they would have scored. We were incredibly fortunate for that,” Guardiola added.