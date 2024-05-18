Mallard Creek wins first 4A track title in 9 years. Cuthbertson girls 1 point short

Mallard Creek’s boys won the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A state championship on Friday in Greensboro. It was the Mavericks’ first state title since 2015.

It was also the first for any Mecklenburg County boys’ team in nine years. Union County’s Weddington and Cuthbertson had won the previous two state championships.

Weddington, the 2023 state champion, finished second. Cuthbertson was third.

On the girls’ side, Cuthbertson was trying to win its third straight 4A state championship and its fourth straight overall. The Cavaliers also won the 3A state title in 2021.

This year, however, Rolesville High School from the Raleigh-area, had 63 points to beat Cuthbertson by just one point.

Individually, Ardrey Kell’s Tyler Glover won the girls’ shot put and discus. Cuthbertson’s Charlotte Bell won the girls’ 800 and 1,600 meters. And Independence’s Maya Love won the 200 and 400.

On the boys’ side, Garinger’s Damontae Easter won the boys’ 200 meter unified run and the 400 meter unified run for student-athletes who receive special education services.

OBSERVER-AREA GIRLS WINNERS

Charlotte Bell, Cuthbertson: 800, 1,600

Mary Bonner Dalton, Myers Park: 3,200

Tyler Glover, Ardrey Kell: shot put, discus

Maya Love, Independence: 200, 400

Marvin Ridge: 1,600 relay

OBSERVER-AREA BOYS WINNERS

Eli Clark, Weddington: pole vault

Andrew Davis, Ardrey Kell: long jump

Damontae Easter, Garinger: 200 run unified, 400 run unified

Logan Hill, Charlotte Catholic: 800

Christopher Stewart, Cuthbertson: shot put

Gianni Vines, West Cabarrus: high jump

Tyson Williams, Mallard Creek: 200

Armon Wright, Chambers: triple jump

Hough: 1,600 relay

Mallard Creek: 800 relay

Weddington: 3,200 relay

